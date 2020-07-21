BREAKING: Court fines Senator Sakaja just Kshs.15000 for flouting COVID-19 regulations, justice for the RICH and POWERFUL !

Nairobi senator Hon Johnson Sakaja has been fined Kshs.15000 or go to jail for three months for flouting COVID-19 safety rules following his Saturday night drama at a club along Dennis Pritt road deep into the night long after curfew hours.

Hon Sakaja was arraigned in court on today, Tuesday, July 21, and immediately pleaded guilty to the charges however the magistrate was very lenient to him being a first offender.

“The fine for flouting Covid-19 rules is Ksh 20,000 or a 6 months imprisonment. However, being a first offender I will consider fining him Ksh 15,000 or 3 months in prison,” the magistrate ruled.

According to a police report, Hon Sakaja was found by police officers while in the company of others and were drinking at a club known as Ladies Lounge along Denis Pritt Road near Kilimani area. He was asked to leave but refused, prompting the officers to inform a senior officer of a rank of Inspector and above who arrived at the lounge but his effort to have the senator and his group leave peacefully also hit a snag.

“When the team joined the regional orderly officer is when Skaja became violent raising up hands to be handcuffed. He incited others noted to leave hence he was arrested along three others,” read the report.

When was eventually released from the cells on Saturday morning, the youthful politician dismissed reports that he had been arrested and challenged those making the claims to produce evidence. “Never been arrested. Won’t be. Show me an OB Number,” he tweeted.

On Monday, July 20, the senator who had gone into hiding resurfaced and admitted flouting COVID-19 regulations, and subsequently resigned from the Senate Adhoc Committee on COVID-19 which he was chairing. “On flouting the rules, I apologise to Kenyans and I will pay the full consequences of the law. I also wish to state that I have resigned from the Senate ad-hoc committee on COVID-19 which I have been chairing,” he said after recording a statement a Kilimani Police Station.

His apology was well received by Kenyans and hailed as an example of good leadership, however others wondered why he chose t resign instead of quitting alcohol which lately has been partt of his menu causing his close family stress that he may be degenerating to an alcoholic.