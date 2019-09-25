Angry youth throws stones at Sarah Cohen ,police whisk her away

Armed prison officers had to whisk Sarah Wairimu away from her late husbands, Tob Cohen, funeral after the event turned hostile with emotions rising high on Tuesday, September 24 at the Jewish Cemetry along Wangari Maathai Road in Nairobi.

According to The Standard, as the burial was drawing to an end, police officers were overpowered by the huge crowd who were following the events from a distance.

As the widow was being driven away from the burial in a police vehicle towards Lang’ata Women Prison, a crowd outside the burial venue stoned the cars.

The widow had arrived at the cemetery at 2 pm where she was guarded heavily with two prison warders, who kept following her whenever she made a move.

They even occasionally listened in to her conversation with her lawyer, Philip Murgor. Behind her, at least a dozen other armed police offers were keeping track of her movements.

Wairimu was towed by the officers sandwiching her towards the public address system where she addressed the crowd after breaking down into tears.

“There is nothing secret. I’m glad you’ve heard all my names and I’m glad you realise I’m Sarah Cohen or Sarah Tobs. Know that very clear.

“One thing I know about my husband is that he was a real Simba [lion], he was not scared of anybody. One thing Tob taught me is not to take no for an answer. So even in this, I’m going to fight,” Wairimu declared as she went on to warn that Cohen’s killers were at the burial.

With the prison orderlies growing impatient, Wairimu was not allowed to wait for the grave to be filled to lay her flowers.

Instead, her bouquet had to be removed to allow the men to finish their work.