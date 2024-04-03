Exposed: How Sidechick Loise Makena Stole Kilifi Governor’s 200 Million



The story of Kilifi Governor Gideon Mung’aro and Loise Makena is a riveting tale of lust, deceit and the high price of ambition. A former employee who was once part of the dirty deals in Kilifi County reached out to me under the request of anonymity and revealed intricate details that deserve public awareness.

It all begins with his entanglement with the 30-year-old surveyor by profession. She was a sultry seductress whose charms captured the unsuspecting politician. Their clandestine affair, spanning three years, was filled with trust and intimacy. However, little did Mung’aro know, Makena had hidden agendas.

She strategically positioned herself to exploit Mung’aro’s vulnerabilities and leverage their connection to orchestrate a scheme that would shake the foundations of his authority. Makena first met with Mung’aro when he was serving as the Cabinet Administrative Secretary in the Ministry of Lands.

She partnered with Mung’aro and registered proxy companies that saw them swindle millions of shillings from county coffers for consultancy services. We understand that when Mung’aro declared interest in running for the Kilifi seat, their relationship rocketed miles high with Makena getting elevated into serving more like Personal Assistant, manager, and advisor on critical issues especially mobilization of funds. She sat at the helm of the campaign.

Mung’aro entrusted her with a crucial role to bring on board companies, suppliers, and partners to help him embezzle public funds either through fake supplies or by getting commissions on fraudulent contracts. Mung’aro entrusted her with all the illicit money from corrupt deals.

She controlled at least 2M USD, approximately Ksh. 200 million. The Governor, blinded by the steamy and irresistible love escapades courtesy of Makena, is believed to have bought and registered several properties under Makena’s personal details. Some of the multi-million properties are located at the Coast.

Most of the multi-Milllion deals revolve around garbage collection and consultancy services. Then one evening, as the sun set over the coastal horizon, Governor Gideon Mung’aro stood in disbelief, his once-luxurious estate now empty and void of the laughter and whispered promises that had once filled it.

The air was thick with betrayal as the scent of Makena’s perfume mocked him with memories of passion now tainted by deceit. It had started like any other day, with Mung’aro eagerly awaiting Makena’s return from her purported business trip. But as the hours stretched into eternity, anxiety gnawed at his heart like a relentless predator. With each unanswered call and vacant response, his fears grew until they consumed him whole.

The governor’s worst fears were confirmed when he stumbled upon evidence of Makena’s betrayal hidden in the depths of their shared sanctuary. Papers were strewn across the desk, accounts drained of their wealth, and a note – cold and callous – declaring her departure, leaving behind nothing but shattered dreams and a trail of broken promises.

In that instant, he knew that he had been nothing more than a means to an end – a casualty of Makena’s insatiable greed and unquenchable thirst for power. It was a tragedy that left many wondering what other secrets lay hidden beneath the surface of their seemingly perfect life.

Now this is where a man named Kinoti enters the story. Kinoti was introduced to the Kilifi Governor by Makena, who then almost appeared to be his second wife. Both Kinoti and Makena are friends and come from the Ameru community. Kinoti played the role of an errand boy, a spanner boy and an architect for Makena, helping her secure jobs from the Governor. Kinoti’s fortunes have changed dramatically over the last few years.

In September 2022, he did not have much, but today, he owns a brand-new Land Rover Discovery, which he purchased in January 2024 for around Ksh. 6.8 million. So now we know Makena = Kinoti.

Makena won a tender for the renovation of the Governor’s office in Upper Hill around November 2022 to February 2023. Meanwhile, Kinoti worked as the site manager or point man. In terms of jobs done in Kilifi and money eaten in the county, Makena won a tender for the renovation of the Governor’s office in Upper Hill around November 2022 to February 2023. Meanwhile, Kinoti worked as the site manager or point man. Makena does business with Kilifi County through several companies, including Landale Builders Limited, Radeny Holdings Limited, Waymark Supplies and Marie Company Ltd. There are two more companies whose beneficial owners need to be verified and I will inform you once my source at Ardhi House confirms…

More documents demonstrating how companies associated with Loise Makena secured unethical tenders through Kilifi Governor Gideon Mung’aro’s influence.

How Governor’s Mistress Supplied Air For Ksh35m

After exposing how Makena transacted business with Kilifi County on behalf of the governor through several companies including Landale Builders Limited, Radeny Holdings Limited, Waymark Supplies, and Marie Company Ltd.

Among the many shady contracts awarded to these companies, one stood out. A tender for the supply and delivery of branded sports kits worth Ksh35m, awarded to M/S Marie Company Limited under the contract KCG/GCSS/1247713/2022/2023. On the 22nd of June 2023, the County Treasury Government in Kilifi sent a letter to W/S Marie Company Limited at P.O. Box 5242, notifying them that they had successfully fulfilled the contract for the supply and delivery of branded sports kits, in accordance with the terms of the agreement.

The undersigned officer in the letter was Winnie Luwali Wakati, the Accounting Officer. However, upon conducting an audit, it was discovered that the company had not actually supplied anything at all.

This prompted the Kilifi County Assembly to summon top county officials, including the CECM for Gender, Social Services, Youth, and Sports, Dr. Ruth D. Masha, who ended up lying under oath during the heated grilling session.

In a follow-up 3-hour session on 7th December 2023, the officials presented false documents, including those with forged signatures in a lame attempt to explain how the contracts were awarded. They did not follow the proper procurement process, which includes advertising tenders, holding a bid opening meeting, evaluating bids based on predefined criteria, pre-qualifying successful bidders and finally placing an order from the approved award.

The tender award process involves verifying the charge account and approving the order by the Chief Finance Officer, final approval by the Head of Procurement, notifying the supplier through the Kenya Supplier Portal, and delivering the goods and/or services by the supplier.

This case was reported to the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI), but the files have been gathering dust at the DCI HQ at Kiambu Road. I watched and listened to the three-hour proceedings and clipped out some key parts so that you can listen to the unbelievable revelations.

The public deserves to hear this. FRAME 1 is Sports CECM Admitting To Lying Under Oath. Rest of the videos are questions from committee members.