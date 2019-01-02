Willy Paul: No material or man made resource should move people into relationships

Controversial Gospel Artist Willy Paul has today shared some relationship advise with his fans.

Willy paul urged men and ladies to start off 2019 on a new page as he preached the gospel of forgiveness.

Willy Paul says that these days, women do not fancy relationships in which money is not involved since most of them are said to be moved by fat pockets.

He however insists that no material or man made resource should move people but instead they should all begin 2019 with a change.

“I believe we still have strict ladies with principals.” he says

He also highlighted that every relationship has its ups and down but as the Bible says, people should be more inclined to forgive and forget.

Willy Paul lost his fiance in late 2018.