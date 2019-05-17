Video: Senator Omanga and K24 anchor Betty Kyallo show their dancing style

A dance-off between Senator Millicent Omanga and K24 news anchor Betty Kyallo has left the latter red in the face with the legislator going all out in showing off her skills on the dance floor.

A video that has been widely shared on social media captures Betty wearing a body con maroon dress while Ms Omanga donned a dazzling knee-length fitting dress.

The two then start dancing to a song playing on the TV at Ms Omanga’s posh residence, in what seems like part of an interview for Betty’s Up Close segment on K24.

With her back facing the camera, Ms Omanga puts her best foot forward as she shakes her body to match the rhythm of the song.

Betty on the other hand cheers on the senator as she jams to the music herself in an attempt to keep up.



This is not the first time Ms Omanga has treated her fans to her prowess in gyrating. Earlier on this year she set tongues wagging after she shared a video in which she was dancing seductively.

The nominated senator was dancing to one of Jaguar’s songs inside Radio Jambo studios.

In that particular video she is seen swinging her hips while making a 360-degree turn.