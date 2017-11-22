Breaking Sad: Veteran Radio Broadcaster Agawo Patrobas Dies At 69

By BENJAMIN MURIUKI

Veteran radio broadcaster Agawo Patrobas, who was popularly known as Papa, is dead.

Patrobas, 69, died on Wednesday (November 22) at around 11am while undergoing treatment at Nairobi Women’s Hospital after a short illness.

The legendary radio presenter collapsed on Sunday and was rushed to Jamaa Hospital in Nairobi’s Uhuru estate before being transferred to Nairobi Women’s.

Born on September 23, 1948, Patrobas had a stellar career spanning over 30 years where he worked for leading broadcasters including Voice of Kenya (now KBC), the British Broadcasting Cooperation (BBC) and Royal Media Services.

Royal Media Services Chairman SK Macharia and Vice Chair Gathoni Macharia mourned Patrobas terming his death “a devastating and painful blow to the company and the media industry at large.”

“Agawo was not only a diligent broadcaster but a man of impeccable integrity whose contribution to the growth and expansion of Ramogi FM cannot be gainsaid.

“We convey our heartfelt condolences to his family, friends, fans and colleagues at the Royal Media Services and pray to God to give strength to his loved ones during this difficult time,” said Dr. Macharia.

Royal Media Services Programmes Director Fred Afune mourned Patrobas saying he was deeply saddened to learn of the demise of the broadcasting legend.

“With profound sadness and on behalf of RMS Radio, I pass my condolences to his family, friends and fans. His powerful, strong and commanding voice will surely be missed on the airwaves at home and abroad,” said Mr. Afune.

Patrobas had two popular shows on Ramogi FM, one of which he even hosted last Saturday (November 18), before he was taken ill on Sunday while heading to host his Sunday show, Rhumba Ramogi. He played a key role in setting the station up, training and its subsequent growth.

“‘A gang of petty robbers’ as he was fondly known by his ardent fans was a national treasure, and I can only hope that his legacy lives forever… Besides his commitment, reliability and dedication to work, he was also one of the most original broadcasters the country has ever had,” Mr Afune said