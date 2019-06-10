Photos: Why Curvy women give birth to beautiful and intelligent children

One of the wishes for a couple is to have children when they are needed. Another wish is to have bright and intelligent children.
Many believers know it is God who decides what kind of children one gets, however, science has got different explanations why one might end up with intelligent children than the other. For instance, your family has never had an intelligent person, but you end up with a genius kid.
There are science-backed facts about getting intelligent children, one of them being siring with a curvy woman.
Research shows that curvy women have fat on their hips, thighs and buttocks, which are very important in the development of a child’s brains.
A public-health epidemiologist at Pittsburgh University in Pennsylvania in the US, Professor Will Lassek, conducted the research, which revealed that curvy women have fats which play a bigger role in a child’s brain development.
He also noted that curvy women are also naturally intelligence.
“The fat in these areas is a depot for building a baby’s brain. You need lots of it to make a nervous system, and the fats in these areas are also enriched in DHA – docosahexaenoic acid – which is a particularly important component in the human brain. It looks as if women have evolved to accumulate these fats and hold on to them until a baby comes,” said Prof Lassek in an interview with the Mirror.
Another science explanation for intelligent children is the age factor, whereby chances for women to give birth to brightest kids is high when they are in their thirties and mostly late thirties.
Still, on curvy women, we recently outlined why hungry men fall for curvy women as compared to those without curves. Hungry men fall in love with curvy women for seeing a sign of food and good lifestyle in this type of women.
They believe they have such a curvy shape because they got plenty of resources for themselves.
None sense. If that is the case then USA, Britain, Japan and worse of three China would be having any scientists as most of Mothers of their genius and mordern scientists have been born from obese, figure less and average beautiful Mothers. On contrary Africa leads in this curved ladies yet they lead in giving birth to ….. guess yourself. Stop cheating people. By the way I hear Sadika this days!
Xaviour says
Ati “He also noted that curvy women are also naturally intelligence”, …what kind of nonsense is this? At what point in life do they become intelligent