Men Get Fed Up With Sex After The Third Time; Only Smart Brains Can Keep Men

By Onyango OChieng Jnr

Listen ladies & you listen real good. Sex can’t keep a man & will never ever keep no matter how much you give it & how stylistic you wrap your presentation while doing it.

In fact men get fed up on the third time and anything from there is toleration in case you didn’t know. When having sex, if only you could rip open a man’s mind & see for yourself what he is thinking; you people would die of heart attack. This is why you hear ladies ask “what happens to men after being given the black forest cake”.

Long story short, a man is kept by good brains; inspiring brains; brains that can keep & sustain a productive conversation not giant thighs and a ballooning ass.

Simply put it this way, be his friend, know what makes his brains happy & then enroll at Google University; its free, you just type stories there & find what melts his heart.

Take the way I love politics, law and comparative literature. Just jump on google & search Mugabe, all his stories will appear there; boom! surprise me with some NYUS like Mugabe’s most recent blistering attack on Mnangagwa’s govt & his new role as opposition chief.

Those kind of stories will first kill me, before anxiety resurrect me, then curiosity kills me again & I will be here receiving your messages of condolence.

Such are the things that will make me miss you & travel even to Jupiter where Uhuru has posted Hassan Omar as Kenya’s ambassador even if it will take me 5 years to reach there like it takes via those Russia & NASA rockets.