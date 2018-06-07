Lilian Muli’s Baby Bump Photos go Viral, Says She Craves Oreo and Ribena

Lilian Muli is really enjoying her pregnancy journey. The sexy TV lass is expecting her baby number two any time now.

The screen queen has talked about her experience with this second pregnancy, saying she had neither had any complications nor morning sickness for the entire journey.

“The only craving I have is for Oreos and Ribena,” Lillian said.

Well, the popular TV presenter and anchor has not shied away from showing her growing baby bump to her numerous fans. Lilian, who is in her third trimester, is currently on a baby moon at the Swahili Beach Resort.