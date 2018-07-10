Kenya Today

Inside The Multi-Million Villa Owned By Raila’s Close Ally Professor Makau Mutua

US based law professor and political analyst Makau Mutua on Tuesday hosted Opposition chief Raila Odinga and his wife Ida at the unveiling his posh hotel in Kitui.

The hotel referred to as Kitui Villa, was formerly the lawyer’s home.

Mr Odinga who was the guest of honour as Mutua launched the Villa encouraged Kenyans abroad to invest at home.

In March 2018, Prof Mutua announced his home would be converted into a hotel.

