I wanted to do Radio because i was shy, Reggae presenter Tongola reveals

Some of us chose radio over television because we don’t have the looks! Truth be told.

Personally, I am shy – not to women though – ask around. I wouldn’t want to board a matatu from Bus Station and then the Conductor shouts, ‘Ahhh buda ni wewe mimi huona kwa screen?’.

I enjoy behind the scenes. That is where real life is. Where else would a shy Journo find solace if not behind the mic?

Imagine going on air in yebo yebos and a pair of shorts and maybe a vest.

Talking to people you don’t see, always pretending to be jovial even when your house has been locked up, having listeners who think you know it all? Some think we are a Juke box, dictionary, help center or even marriage counselors.

I have a small digital radio I bought myself 8 years ago. It has been my faithful companion in matters news and weekend programming. I always lock up my self in the restroom with my portable gadget on low volume. It eases the process. You know what I mean.

At times my better half wakes up in the middle of the night to find me missing. On tip-toeing, she finds me on the loo seat writing my stuff (mostly Uber Chronicles) as I listen to some online radio.

It even gets better when you are listening to Reggae Splash on Radio Maisha every Sundays from 7pm.

Listen, Reggae music is a piece of art that goes in the ears straight to the heart. It unites all races, gender and tribes using beats.

If we were to wake up in Cannan with the two Joshuas (Baba & Miguna), I would kindly request to work at the National Broadcaster Radio. – Radio Canaan.

“When radio keeps silent, our ears shall never hear the real details!” ― Tongola Mate

Happy World Radio Day!