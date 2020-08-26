Flamboyant businessman Kevin Omwenga murder, hot girl caught on CCTV records statements with DCI

A hot woman believed to be a girlfriend of slain businessman Kevin Omwenga has recorded a statement with the police over what she witnssed in the night the young flashy businessman was shot, she is said to have been present in the Kilimani apartment when the murder happened.

The hot woman was captured on CCTV footage in the company of the deceased as they made their way into his house on Galana Suites. She is said to be a Tanzanian citizen and she told detectives that she was just getting to know Omwenga better. Meaning they were an item but not for long.

According to her statement about the events of that fateful night, she heard a blast shortly after the main suspect – Robert Bodo Ouko – called Omwenga to the bedroom for a discussion she was not privy to.

Her statement corresponds with that of Omwenga’s brother who told detectives that he at first thought it was a gas explosion in the kitchen, only for him to see Bodo walking out of Omwenga’s room looking rather confused.

A Court sitting in Kibera preised by Magistrate the Hon Derrick Kuto granted an application by detectives to hold Chris Obure and his bodyguard Robert Bodo Ouko in custody as they conclude investigations on the mysterious shooting and question more people who, depending on what statements they record, will either take the witness stand or join the duo as accused persons. Meanwhile the matter will be heard before Kutto on September 4, 2020.

Chris Obure is being held at the Kileleshwa Police Station while Bodo was taken to the Kilimani Police Station. Bodo Ouko who is the main suspect recorded a statement with detectives on Sunday claiming that the shooting was accidental

Bodo, who works as businessman Chris Obure’s personal body guard and is not a licensed gun holder, denied any altercation with the deceased saying they were good friends.

According to detectives, however, the trajectory of the bullet head that is suspected to have pierced through Omwenga’s heart and hit the wall before ricocheting to his bed rules out the possibility of an accident.