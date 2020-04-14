BOMBSHELL: Last word on ex Tusker Project Fame star Ruth Matete and late Nigerian husband

By Aoko Otieno

If you have a certificate higher than your standard six, second term report card- and you still believe Ruth Matete or her demised husband were being punished by God or Yoruba gods- then you are part of the reason Africa is still a dark continent.

Many of us went to school and came out with nothing save for grammar and certificates that we present during interviews. Few had their minds opened by education.

In the words of Mark Twain, “I’ll never allow schooling interfere with my education.” Many are schooled. Few are educated.

If God/gods wanted to punish Ruth, they should have returned BelovedJohn to his family. What your gods have gained by roasting that man is something only your twisted noggins can register.

Let’s take hypotheticaly that John was still married, how many of you were born to 2nd, 3rd, 4th, 5th, wives? What was your mother thinking, when she was fucking and marrying a married man?

Murang’a Woman Rep Sabina Chege is hitched to a married man, where is your gods to roast her hubby? Deputy Chief Justice, Phenomena Mwilu is Amos Wako’s other woman- Why isn’t God punishing him or her?

Swizz Beats left his wife for Alicia Keys. If anything, that man is doing better with Alicia than he did with his ex wife. I see women drool over Burale all the time, isn’t he a divorced PASTOR?

How many of you women are being kept by married men? They pay your rent and hide you like a boil inside the anus. How many of you married men have found solace in the arms of other women?

How many men are stuck in bland marriages because of kids? How many men married out of circumstances only to meet the woman they truly gel with years later?

Bible should not be used to deny people happiness. Besides, the two were ordained as pastors and joined in matrimony by a Pastor. If you want to question the Christian angle, ask the pastors who ordained them and married them the Biblical justification behind that.

Ruth acknowledged she knew about her husband’s past and the kids. The two did not hide their affair or marriage. Who are you not to take his word or hers? Dear Facebook mujahideens and CIA. The fire was an accident! The man chose Ruth. He loved her. I have read where he opened up on why he chose her.

That you want to believe otherwise means you are a narcissistic idiot who seeks to find faults even where love won! Let the pregnant girl mourn her hubby devoid of your myopia. I’m gutted AF. Eei, but dis man be fine jare, chei!!! (Final take on the issue)