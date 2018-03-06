Governors Back Ngilu as Waitutu Moves to Court Over Charcoal Ban

Governors have vowed to be part of the initiatives that will help restore forest covers to the required threshold of 10 percent.

Led by The COG chair and Turkana Governor Josphat Nanok, the county CEOs resolved to be in the forefront in the war against deforestation.

Nanok said they are concerned with increased logging in the country’s water catchment areas and that Council will work with the Environment ministry to create a policy for enforcement of logging regulations.

“This will take into cognizance of the worrying logging trends that continue to devastate our forests,” Nanok after a meeting that brought about all by all governors, the Kenya Red Cross, the National Treasury, the Environment ministry, Vision 2030, USAid and the Christian Association Ministry.

He reiterated that county bosses will not allow further destruction of water catchments, a situation that has left several rivers dry, a move seen to back Kitui Governor Charity Ngilu’s ban on charcoal that has since seen her Kiambu Governor slap her with a court suit.

In the Suit, Waititu demands that Ngilu is restrained from issuing and making any inflammatory and inciting statements associated with the charcoal business.

The Kiambu governor also wants Ngilu ordered, “not to harass motorists using roads in Kitui under the pretence of enforcing the charcoal management in her county.”

Ngilu on her side dismissed propaganda that the ban targets a specific community, saying she is ready to fight cartels and maintained the ban on charcoal and sand harvesting in the county remains in place to protect the environment.