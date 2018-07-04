Uhuru Jubilee Brainless Tax Policies, There Is Tax On Ejaculation, Kissing, Selfie, Mourning etc

Most of these taxes are nonsensical. But I can’t fault the generation currently running this country. So useless. Totally.

For some of us, these taxes hurt so much, it makes sense moving elsewhere. Or bribi g our way, which is counterproductive.

This type of thinking where some brainless man(always man) thinks “the youth like taking selfies, let’s tax that. They like using social media, let’s tax that.”

Soon the government will learn that their hope of plugging the holes through taxing is like to trying to feed an hungry person with chewing gum.

We need new tax bases, we need a better environment for business, the poor need to be cautioned from the vagaries of inflation, industries need to be protected and incentiviced. It is not rocket science. Imagine.

My hope is that we get taxed to a point we will say they have taken so much for the owner to notice.

One last thing, why do the extreme rich hate paying taxes and KRA gives them a free pass, yet with my 40K, KRA can’t stop dickering with it.