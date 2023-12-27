EXPOSED: Meet the man warming first daughter Charleen Ruto's bed, see details

Charleen Ruto’s- Amidst the hustle and bustle of Christmas preparations, something heartwarming happened in gospel singer Daddy Owen’s rural home in Kakamega.

Owen’s family hosted the daughter of the president, Charlene Chelagat Ruto, for what sources told the media was “an introduction ceremony” on Friday, December 23.

The First Daughter got to meet Owen’s mother, Margaret Mwatia. He lost his dad in 2017.

The award winning gospel star has severally been linked to Charlene based on the numerous charitable events they host together.



Multiple sources told the press that a grand ceremony was held in Eshifiru village within Kakamega county.

Exclusive photos of the grand event are hereby attached;

The first daughter was escorted by a substantial security contingent, and Isikuti dancers were also hired to enhance the occasion.

Charlene was dressed in a red dress and was captured dancing to the Luhya songs surrounded by several women.

Owen sported a brown and black designer shirt and a black hat.

Despite being a relatively low-key affair, attended mostly by Owen’s family, a select few celebrities were present at the ceremony.

Owen’s siblings; elder sister Loise Mwatia, younger brothers were also present.

Charlene entourage was consisted of her close friends.

A wide array of food was presented, ranging from traditional meals to an assortment of beverages, including customary drinks.

“There was chicken, fish, beef, and other food,” the source from the area told Nairobi News further describing the event as one filled with joy.

Owen’s mother and Charlene exchanged gifts, reminiscent of a daughter visiting her mother.

“Charlene Ruto, in the spirit of the occasion, brought thoughtful presents and received a warm Luhya land welcome,” our source added, “And the mother reciprocated with gifts, including macadamia nuts, simsim, and other thoughtful items.”

At one point, Owen tied a lesso around Charlene’s waist as part of the ceremony.

“The villagers were left in awe by the heartfelt exchange. We were all happy and entertained,” the source said.

Numerous attempts to reach Daddy Owen through phone calls and three separate text and Whatsapp messages went unanswered at the time of going to press.

In November, Owen shared photos of himself playing basketball with Charlene.

These pictures sparked rumours, leading netizens to speculate that there might be more than just a friendly connection between them.

When contacted by Milele FM, Daddy Owen took the opportunity to address the circulating rumours and clarify the nature of his relationship with Charlene.

“Ah, what’s all this about? Bro, you know there are some things that shouldn’t be talked about. Some are serious, man… Let’s not go there. You’re my brother; I wouldn’t want to put you in a tough spot,” Daddy Owen said.

“No, it’s just work. Apart from being friends, we have many projects we’re working on together… It’s not necessary that every time you see me with someone, they have to be more than a friend,” he explained.

