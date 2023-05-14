Kenya Today

Infinix today announces its new collaboration with HARMAN’s legendary audio and technology brand JBL, to bring Sound by JBL audio excellence to the next generation of their highly-regarded NOTE Series. At Infinix, the user experience is a top priority, and sound quality plays a fundamental role in that experience. Together with the 75-year legacy of […]
5- How many jobs are available in life insurance
How many jobs are available in life insurance– Are you wondering how many jobs are available in life insurance? With the rapidly changing landscape of the insurance industry, the number of career opportunities in life insurance is increasing. From sales agents to underwriters and actuaries, there are a variety of roles for those interested in […]
Mwale City to expand to Congo-Brazzaville
Mwale City to expand to Congo-Brazzaville- Mwale Medical and Technology City (MMTC) has secured a deal to expand to Republic of Congo as it spreads it wings across the African continent. MMTC expansion plan is expected to reach 12 countries by 2050. “Our team had a previlege to join HE President Dr. William Ruto at […]
Mason Mount new club, Net Worth, age, wife and family
Mason Mount, the talented footballer, is currently 21 years old. In terms of his hairstyle in 2022, the classic short back and sides remains a popular choice. This timeless style suits any face shape and can be styled with product for a modern twist or left natural for a more traditional look. When it […]
East African Cables welcomes court injunction against Equity Bank
East African Cables has welcomed the court injunction stopping Equity Bank from placing it under administration as it announced that its operations would continue as usual. High Court on Monday stopped attempts by Equity Bank to take over East Africa Cables and its parent company Transcentury PLC. The Court Injunction issued on the appointment of […]
Ruto warns Sarrai group against grabbing Mumias Sugar land
President William Ruto has warned private entities against grabbing Mumias Sugar Company land saying it belongs to the people of Kakamega. The high Court last month found Sarrai group of Uganda and its directors in contempt of court for continuing operations at Mumias sugar after their controversial lease was cancelled last year. Speaking during Sunday […]
Why Equity Bank must be stopped from killing Transcentury
The move by Equity Bank to place investment firm Transcentury and its subsidiary East Africa Cables should concern any one who cares about Kenya. Equity Bank this week announced that Muriu Thoithi and George Weru of PriceWaterhouseCoopers (PWC) have been appointed joint receivers of Transcentury with effect from June 16th 2023.The bank also appointed […]
Chinese Community Marks 60 Years of Diplomatic Ties with Kenya
The Chinese community in Kenya joyously came together on Thursday to commemorate a significant milestone—the 60th anniversary of diplomatic ties between Kenya and China. The momentous occasion took place at the esteemed Erdemann Chinese School in Nairobi, where the commemorative event showcased the enduring friendship and flourishing cooperation between Kenya and China. During the event, […]
Botswana’s Vice President Slumber Tsogwane visits Mwale City in Butere
Botswana’s Vice President Slumber Tsogwane on Monday, June 5 visited Mwale Medical and Technology City (MMTC) in Butere, Kakamega County on a benchmarking tour. Tsogwane was accompanied by Kenya’s Cabinet Secretary for Cooperatives and enterprise development Simon Chelugui. “We hosted HE Slumber Tsogwane, the Vice President (VP) of Botswana and his delegation at Mwale Medical […]
Magical: Infinix launches Note 30 Series smartphones with distinctive features, all round fast charge
Infinix announced the release of its new NOTE 30 Series, which includes the NOTE 30 Pro, NOTE 30 VIP, and NOTE 30. This latest offering from Infinix features the brand’s hallmark charging capabilities, with an improved All-Round Fast Charge solution that can reach up to 68W wired and 15W wirelessly. In addition, the NOTE 30 Series […]
The Rise and Fall of David Wanjohi: From Pastor to Conman
David Wanjohi is a name that has become synonymous with fraud, deception, and betrayal in Nyeri and the surrounding areas. The man who used to be a pastor has since turned his back on his religious beliefs and resorted to conning people out of their hard-earned cash. Wanjohi’s downward spiral started when he began to […]
