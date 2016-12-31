TOP Raila Ally Musalia Mudavadi NAMED LUYHA Spokesman,To Work with Wetangula, Oparanya and Khalwale to ENSURE Raila WINS in 2017

Amani leader Musalia Mudavadi has been named the Luhya community spokesperson.

Cotu secretary general Francis Atwoli named Mudavadi the spokesperson at a rally at the Bukhungu stadium, Kakamega county on Saturday.

“I am asking Musalia to sit down with the other leaders to lay issues bare and resolve the tension,” the secretary general said.

Mudavadi emerged the most popular Luhya leader in Western, ahead of Kakamega Governor Wycliffe Oparanya and Bungoma Senator Moses Wetang’ula.

The Amani leader was rated to have 38 per cent, followed by Oparanya and Wetang’ula, who scored 30 per cent each.

Amid cheers, the smiling Mudavadi was asked to sit down as he was being crowned the “Luhya spokesman” by the elders.

“Mudavadi wetu, Mudavadi wetu” Songs were played in praises of Mudavadi as people clapped and cheered.

Lugari MP Ayub Suvalu and Oparanya are among leaders who graced the occasion. Wetang’ula and former Lugari MP Cyrus Jirongo did not grace the event.

The event follows a survey conducted by the University of Nairobi Economic Department to identify the strongest and most popular leader in the region sponsored by Atwoli.

The research was done between July and October 2016. 2,600 respondents were interviewed.

The Bukhungu declaration will shape the political landscape against ODM and Jubilee believed to make inroads within the region through a divide and rule scheme.

The spokesperson will start campaigns to solidify the region ahead of the August 8 polls.