Kisiis on social media mercilessly roast Jubilee’s Charles Nyachae – See comments

Members of the Abagusii community took it to social media and stripped naked former CIC chairman Charles Nyachae for claiming that they are all in Jubilee.

Nyachae said yesterday at Kasarani gymnasium during the Jubilee member smart card launch that 99% of Kisiis are comfortably in Jubilee.

As a result, the Abagusii responded like a tempest and hurled all types of oral stones at the old man. Others ridiculed him saying he looks older than his father.

here are some of the comments by the Kisiis as fetched from Facebook:

When Charles Nyachae stepped on to the podium, I honestly didn’t recognize him. I thought it was Ezekiel Kemboi sporting Harun Mwau’s beard. From the healthy, chubby, energetic and brilliant young man that he was before he begun trying to sell Jubilee in Kisii, he had transformed into a tired, haggard, skinny, grey haired old man. Being from Kisii, knowing the toll that trying to sell Jubilee to Kisiis takes on one’s health, I immediately figured out what had befallen him. What however, I would never have figured out is the fact that the negative effects in his case went way beyond the physical health, to ravage his mental health. This became apparent when he declared ~ without batting a grey lashed eye ~ that 99% of Kisiis are in Jubilee.