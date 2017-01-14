Kisiis on social media mercilessly roast Jubilee’s Charles Nyachae – See comments

Members of the Abagusii community took it to social media and stripped naked former CIC chairman Charles Nyachae for claiming that they are all in Jubilee.
Nyachae said yesterday at Kasarani gymnasium during the Jubilee member smart card launch that 99% of Kisiis are comfortably in Jubilee.
As a result, the Abagusii responded like a tempest and hurled all types of oral stones at the old man. Others ridiculed him saying he looks older than his father.
here are some of the comments by the Kisiis as fetched from Facebook:
Onyinkwa Onyakundi
When Charles Nyachae stepped on to the podium, I honestly didn’t recognize him. I thought it was Ezekiel Kemboi sporting Harun Mwau’s beard. From the healthy, chubby, energetic and brilliant young man that he was before he begun trying to sell Jubilee in Kisii, he had transformed into a tired, haggard, skinny, grey haired old man. Being from Kisii, knowing the toll that trying to sell Jubilee to Kisiis takes on one’s health, I immediately figured out what had befallen him. What however, I would never have figured out is the fact that the negative effects in his case went way beyond the physical health, to ravage his mental health. This became apparent when he declared ~ without batting a grey lashed eye ~ that 99% of Kisiis are in Jubilee.
Onyango Ochieng Jr. He now looks older than his father Simeon and his grand father Chief Nyandusi
Dianga Benson @Onyinkwa Onyakundi , you thought he was Ezekiel Kemboi.Fow me, I though Zangalewa dancers have joined Jubilee
Johnson Obare Anybody who associates with nyachaes is totally mad
Bob Matolo He looks more like a baboon dressed in the tumbili party outfit. Sema plutonium. Hehehe.
Fan Onyango He resembles Chinese LOCOMOTIVES.
Marx Evans Is this nyachae the son or the dad?
John Kibor I kept wondering who the white bearded fellow is. Usicheze na siasa!!
Nyang’wara Ben-Moses Return of the Planets of the Apes, starring Chimpface Silverbeard Bin Simeon o Musa.
Henry Ayioka Initially I thought it was Santa. The dude looks double his dad’s age. When he was given a project to sell but there is not even 1 client after 1 year!.
