Kenya Today

Advertisement

BREAKING: It is SIGNED! The NASA Coalition Agreement to Rescue Kenya from Corrupt Jubilee Regime

by Posted by Editor

Share


National Super Alliance leaders have signed power-sharing deal that will see them forge a common front against Jubilee Party in forthcoming poll.

The highlights of the deal include proposals for the position of Chief Minister, which, according to Opposition insiders, would go to the NASA ticket aspirant who emerges third in the alliance’s presidential nominations race.

Sources familiar with the meetings that hammered out the deal revealed the alliance’s line-up will see the winner of the nominations become the presidential flag-bearer and the runner-up his running mate and alliance’s choice of Deputy President in case of victory.

Advertisement

Share

Older Hon Raphael Wanjala DUMPS Jubilee, joins ODM , to Defeat Ababu Namwamba by 9am on August 8

Newer VIDEO: Raila, Kalonzo, Musalia and Wetangula Speech NASA Agreement Signing

Related

Advertisement

Latest

Advertisement