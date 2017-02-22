News

Politics BREAKING: It is SIGNED! The NASA Coalition Agreement to Rescue Kenya from Corrupt Jubilee Regime











National Super Alliance leaders have signed power-sharing deal that will see them forge a common front against Jubilee Party in forthcoming poll.

The highlights of the deal include proposals for the position of Chief Minister, which, according to Opposition insiders, would go to the NASA ticket aspirant who emerges third in the alliance’s presidential nominations race.

Sources familiar with the meetings that hammered out the deal revealed the alliance’s line-up will see the winner of the nominations become the presidential flag-bearer and the runner-up his running mate and alliance’s choice of Deputy President in case of victory.



