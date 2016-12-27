MR President – This is your citizen’s opinion of your leadership



By Joseph Aurah

It’s important to realize that just because someone holds a position of leadership, doesn’t necessarily mean they should. Put another way, not all leaders are created equal. My problem with your leadership is a recognition problem – that can easily define your executive’s leadership ability.

My Citizen’s plethora of a diagnostic profile evaluation, and assessments offers insights into a leadership ability that lack thereof. I may be overly analytical, very theoretical, and subject to bias… a better way to assess someone’s leadership prowess, is to give them some responsibility and see what they do with it.

You have been given the responsibility of leading Kenyans, the primary responsibility being to create more and better United Country. This is your citizen’s scorecard



You can’t see it, probably you won’t find it:

Amidst pomp expenses and PR your Leadership lacks a realistic vision, it does not inspire citizens, motivate performance, or create sustainable value. Its more of a poor tunnel vision that is fickle, non-existent and has caused your leadership to fail. As a leader your job is to align the Country around a clear and achievable vision. In this case “the blind are leading the blind.



You have failed to lead your own-self:

We have leadership with a body language attitude and arrogance that lacks character or integrity to endure the test of times. It doesn’t matter how intelligent, affable, persuasive, or savvy a person you are, the rationalizing unethical behavior that seems based upon current or future needs, has eventually fallen prey to your own undoing. Optics over ethics is not a formula for success.

Put-up or shut-up:

Nothing has smacked your poor leadership as lack of performance has. Nobody is perfect, but a leaders who consistently fails is not a leader, no matter how much you wish He/She were. While past performance is not always a certain indicator of future events, a long-term track record of success should not be taken lightly. Someone who has consistently experienced success in leadership roles has a much better chance of success than someone who has not. Unproven and in-experienced leaders come with a high risk premium. Citizens recognize potential, but they reward performance. A leaders who does not grow/mature cannot lead a growing nation…trust me when I say there are huge problems on the horizon.



You have failed to connect:

Your leadership is constantly flummoxed by those who don’t seem to get it, there exists both a leadership and communications problem. A leader with poor communication skills, will be short-lived in their position. Great leaders can communicate and hold themselves together effectively across mediums, constituencies, and environments. You don’t come across as an active listener, fluid thinker, and one know when to dial it up, down, or off.



It’s all about you and your people:

Your leadership doesn’t seem to understand the concept of “service above self” and does not engender the trust, confidence, and loyalty of those you lead. Any leader is only as good as his or her team’s desire to be led by Him. An overabundance of ego, pride, and arrogance are not positive leadership traits. Real leaders take the blame and give the credit – not the other way around. Long story short; if a leader receives a vote of no-confidence from their citizens…game over. If you examine a failed leadership as a class, you’ll find that a lack of concern, misplaced ideologies, or misguided communication were a contributing cause of sad failures, if not the root cause. Empathy, humility and kindness are signs of leadership strength – not weakness. Sing a little Kumbaya!

You run the one size fits all leadership style:

We expected a leadership that is fluid and flexible in their approach, that understood the power of, and necessity for contextual leadership.

“My way or the highway” which is your leadership style doesn’t play well in today’s Kenya. The result in a fractured culture, and ultimately a non-productive System. Think open-source not proprietary, surrender do not control, and collaborate do not dictate.

Leadership is less about balance and more about priority. You leadership is less ruthless in its pursuit of focus, lacks the attention to detail needed to apply leverage and resources in an aggressive and committed Kenya. Instead it promotes indiscipline and model the wrong behaviors. Intentions must be aligned with results to become effective.

You tend to be more concerned about survival than growth… that won’t do well over the long-run. I suggest you focus on leading change and innovation to keep the country alive, dynamic and growing. Bottom line – You have built a static government that has not delivered to many. Ignore, mistreat, or otherwise under value your citizens opinions.., and your days as a leader are most certainly numbered.. We don’t care how much you know or own until we know how much you care.



Accountability is the word:

As a leaders learn to accountable, stop blaming others, don’t claim credit for the success of a failed vision, always accept responsibility for failures that occur on your watch. Most of all, be accountable to your electors. “ a leaders that is not accountable to his people will eventually be held accountable by the people.

Remember, you won’t evolve to greatness by default but by design, those whom you’ve let through the front door, their traits, attitudes, and work ethic (or lack thereof) have been contagions and negative – the choice was yours. “talent begets talent” is true, but talent that aligns with accountability will produce better results than talent that does not.

Fnally …Show me some chutzpa:

Not a Leadership absent of courage, that is a farce. I’m not referring to arrogance or bravado, but real courage. It takes courage to break from the norm, challenge the status quo, seek new opportunities for your citizens, cut your losses, make the tough decision, listen rather than speak, admit your faults, forgive the faults of others, not allowing failure to dampen your spirit, stand for those not capable of standing for themselves, and to remain true to your core values (if you have any). You lack strength of conviction to do the right thing when it would just be easier to do things right.

Good Leaders produce results. It’s not always pretty, especially in the case of inexperienced leaders, but by being a good leaders you will find a way to get the job done.