BREAKING: Ruto secretly meets and apologizes to Raila, see what he told him

Deputy President William Ruto’s efforts to meet Raila bore fruits yesterday night after multiple attempts. The Premier agreed to meet Ruto in a city hotel so that he can seek political wisdom from the Prime Minister now that the ICC case against him is over.

At the hotel during the meeting, the Deputy President apologized to Raila for uttering baseless and senseless remarks against him saying it was only for political conveniency and not from the bottom of his heart.

Mzee najua saa ingine ninakukosea heshima kidogo but its nothing personal but political. Please pardon me for any unwarranted remarks that I may have made against you in the past” Said the DP.

You know you are our political pillar and mentor and we as a country, cannot afford to survive without you. Ingawaje saa ingine huwa unakuja rough kidogo, we still respect your sentiments. Who know, I might need you in the near future because of my Presidential ambitions. Please back me in 2017. I know you have a loyal class and if you back me, I’ll automaticall become President” Added Ruto.

During the talks, it is the DP who spoke more as the PM listened. The conclusion of the meeting is yet to be put public later.

 

 

  9. THIS REAL GUTTER PRESS. I HOPE U COULD HAVE LOOKED FOR SOMETHING ELSE TO SAY. FOR EXAMPLE REREAD YOUR LAST SENTENCE.

    Reply

    • Ruto, pull behind Jakom.May be you will have another term as Vise,but saying Mzee akupe mukono,you are dreaming. Uliza Musioka na Mudavaddi

      Reply

  14. With politicians anyth can happen its a dirty game, and from the look of things naona Central ikibaki pekee yake

    Reply

  16. ruto must be wise coz central will never vote him!! ruto come back home and suçess will follow your way

    Reply

  19. is it true Wiliam Ruto met Raila?I have always wish Ruto comes back to Cord and support Raila for the last time.He will stand a batter chance 2022.Ruto should not support Uhuru because he will be given a raw deal.

    Reply

  21. Ruto be told the truth he will never be the president of this country he thinks the region he supports will support him come 2022 the history does not lie. If Ruto does not want to be mtu wa mkono in his entire political career let him look outside milima kenya. Cause 2022 they will support peter kenedy unfortunately that is the bitter truth mr Ruto William. This will happen and it will again destroy the peace they claim they created btn the two tribes in lift valley.

    Reply

    • Ruto will never see the door of state house if i thinks central kenya will accept him has the flag bearer of presidential race between him n peter kenneth come 2022.Never go back to baba otherwise he will regret later.

      Reply

    • haha if jubilee ix corrupt dn people will vote for raila unlex they arent corrupted,but acording to my understanding ,they are

      Reply

  31. Between the two gentlemen,who suppose to seek apology from another one! I think it is the other way round,Raila is the one apologising to Ruto for fixing him at ICC

    Reply

  33. Sorry boys. Raila has nothing to offer Ruto. Right now Ruto has something good. Very good. Can Raila challenge that?

    Reply

  34. Deputy Prezo should combine forces with the other Ruto nd back raila.teaming with raila will make him politicall relevant n 2022, hee! Peter kennedy atangangania kura za jubilee.

    Reply

  45. I wonder the politics issue is a hot cake to poor class people but the verb doors are rich people..Think big kenyans

    Reply

  46. THERE ARE NO PERMANENT ENEMIES IN POLITICS…..I WILL NEVER SAY ANYTHING BAD ABOUT RUTO EVEN THO THEY KILLED OUR KISII BROTHERS AND SISTERS FOR NO REASON IN 2007/08..ATLEAST WAKELES HAVE SHOWN THAT THEY CAN VOTE FOR SOME1 WHO IS NOT THEIR OWN…BUT KIKIYUS OR THE “OKENYAMBIS” WILL NEVERX100 YEARS TO COME VOTE OUTSIDE MT KENYA…RUTO PLEASE THE FUTURE OF KENYA RESTS WITH U COME HOME TO ODM…

    Reply

  48. shinda yenu hua mnawish ruto arudi odm lakini hii lazima mbeg on your knees sio hizo porojo za mt kenya haiwezimpigia kura 2022 na wenyewe mmeshindwa kuamua wa kupigia ile election iko at hand,si kwanza msuluhishe yenu kabla ya kuahidiana ile kitu hamna.

    Reply

    • Ubaya ya Watu wengine kama wewe ni ati mnachangamkia hii kitu na ma feelings sana. awa mapoliticians wanatafuta unga na jina za watu “wao”. Opinion yako muhimu lkni think twice man

      Reply

  56. Ruto is politically clever. ..he has already seen dark clouds hovering, and it’s true Kikuyus can’t vote Ruto come 2022….only AGWAMBO support will make him clinch power. …..and LUOS will support him wholeheartedly come his turn. …not selfishly Kikuyus

    Reply

    • Hata kama ama kama walikutana wewe omba owe hivo,kenya belongs to 42 tribes that’s kenya mbona wewe haukutajwa mlikutana pale chai chagua mkibonga ufala juu ya hao waheshimiwa?kwanza nyinyi ambao inasema rao ama ruto hawezi ongoza nyinyi nani atawachagua,rao with ruto 2017 √ 2022 ruto with anybody rao campaigning 4 him√ 2027ruto√.what u hav not realized ryt now rao n ruto r a force to reckon with mpendwa msipende,central votes can’t stop ruto in anyway whatsoever not becoming prezzo 2017 neither 2022/27,do your arithmetic,n b sober guys,ruto is force n a powerful with,n a ring fire in politics,MY VOTE 4 RUTO N RUTO MY VOTE

      Reply

  57. wakati mbuzi na ngombe zinangangana mimi nishauda mbeca zubaaa hapo mkingoja mpigie wanaume wengine kula…..zubaaaa tu ukisoma hii typo yangu…haiya bado unasoma? aki wewe ni fala akiwa wew ni jinga…haiya bado unasoma hata huoni typos…kumbe ngobe ni mob…ona bado unasoma ukisheka sheka hauna kitu ya kufanya…..?

    Reply

  58. thats politics..,ruto wil b the president of this nation in 2032 if he does nt kam back to baba..,2017 baba,2022 kalonzo ama peter kenneth,2027 weta ama peter kenneth n then 2032 ruto

    Reply

  59. hehehehe.hyo ni dhibitisho cord wanajuwa thy cnt win 2017,why worried whn u have playrs like weta,kalonzo,raila, facing jubilee side uhuru ruto,Duale playng on midfield

    Reply

  60. IT’S TRUE THEY HAD A MEETING.
    I SAW BOTH OF THEM & THEIR SECURITY DETAIL
    I WAS IN THE SAME HOTEL FOR LUNCH.
    BUT THEY REFUSED MY ADVANCES FOR A SELFIE.

    Reply

  63. Ruto to become president he needs cord more than he needs jubilee. Ruto has to reconcile with raila as soon as 2017 election is over so as to boost his chances of winning, considering the fact that raila is most dangerous when backing someone than when he wants. Raila can decide to pick a candidate from central to counter ruto in 2022 eg peter ken.

    Reply

  64. Indeed stupid post raila is too stupid to seek advice from him,,,, he must learn that is taken not granted or given,,,,, Ruto big up mehn for the next ten years

    Reply

  65. the game plan for 2022 is that the rift valley votes will be split into two ruto verses Gideon moi, where by Peter Kennedy atapita katikati akierekea state house.

    Reply

  67. That is the only way Mr Ruto will survives come 2022. Believe me or not, central Kenya will turn the table upsidedown and stand under this African strong belief, that ” BLOOD is PURE than WATER”. Remember the bond between UhuruRuto was just political to merge out of triable of ICC, but both of them knew it is not a genuine collaboration to have the present government. Home is Home even if they are poor. No case to answer by Mr Ruto and Sang will change political wind come 2017. Just wait and see what gonna happen since they are free like molecules of the same substance. The two know very well who fixed them while they are Innocent about 2007/08 post election violence.have

    Reply

    • Hii baba hawezi kuwa raisi hata kwa madawa. Hawa vijana mbili iko sawa kabisa. Baba kwisa ndanganya wakenya muaka mingi na watu wasaelevuka.
      Hata sisi manyanza kwisa elevuka. Kura kwa UhuRuto Yawa. Hii CORD Bure kabisa na menye wivu ajinyonge. Baba kwisa kuwa mzee pia

      Reply

  71. You are telling Ruto to join cord and support Raila who shall reciprocket by supporting Ruto in 2022. What about Kalonzo?. Although Kambas fully support cord your statements might make them feel shortchanged, Kambas are watching the un folding events and if push comes to shove they will support the mountain people . Remember in 2007 the contest was between the regions under pentagon versus mountkenya. Kibaki was declared president. With the support of Kambas , uhuru will carry the day by all means. Ask Ruto to defect to Cord , but Kalonzo has to either remain as Raila’s running mate or the cord’s flag bearer.

    Reply

  72. No matter how many lies you peddle truth will prevail. Not even Uhuruto era/error is over, truth is out… my vote cannot go to a liar or one grabbing public utilities, schools, hospitals playgrounds etc.

    Reply

  74. Ruto’s goose was cooked long ago and he knows that,he doesn’t stand a chance without Jakom on his side,since the kiuks are not to be trusted in voting him prezzo 2022! As it is now,ruto is btwn a rock and a hard place and anytime he can be crushed to death politically. Infact in that meeting he wanted raila to support him for the big seat 2017 he isn’t a fool to wait 2022 as mt kenya thinks,he is planning to go for it no matterwhat 2017. He knows very well the future doesn’t belong to him and the early the better lest he is thrown into a political obvilion. Ruto has smell the coffee!!

    Reply

  78. Ruto congratulations for realizing that you were in deep slumber,,,,there4 welkam home 4 baba is wise 2 make u get somethng in future

    Reply

  80. I Agree 100% That If Ruto Wants The Top Seat In 2022 Then He Should Defect From Uhuru And Support Raila In 2017 Who Wil Only Rule For One Term And Support Him Fully In 2022.I Know The Mt Kenya Region Àre Preparing Someone For 2022 Presidential Race Who Might Be Peter Keneth Or Githure Kindiki.

    Reply

  82. This is a white lie .. Ruto has more to offer to Raila than he can receive. But then wishful thinking is allowed – go right ahead.

    Reply

  88. Who is the editor of this useless piece of paper? I bet you its editors are Raila’s relatives. Maybe Ruth Odinga?

    Reply

  89. Pole kwa message potevu it is raila who wanted forgiveness.but tuto cannot forgive rather than God. Stupid message no 1.jap to stay together.

    Reply

  92. This is bullshit full of propaganda and ruto doesn’t need raila in anyway for his presidential bid ruto is going to be the president come 2022 and raila will never be. Raila is a loser.

    Reply

  102. This is politics and DP has a bait in JP. The meeting is quite sircastic, I see Ruto telling baba in a way that your time is over as a political competitor, he’s as good as a consultant, maybe.
    Support ya DP kwa PM is a dream, only achievable on the bed in slumber.

    Reply

  103. Honestly you journalists have lacked intergrity & authenticity in your work. Why write an obvious lie? You are a Cord supporter. Why go a desperate mile & publish propaganda! If you support ‘Baba’ do it hourably not by cheating us! Pure desperation of a loosing battle in 2017. Fight with wisdom! How did you know who listened to who more??? This shows you are very idle hence a d… Workshop…

    Reply

  105. Raila Jana Bhatia yako na taabu.no way would he be a president .he closed once n gone sasa ajiunge tu na jubilii angular apewe ministry. Ruto is a learned person u think Nani avaa kuomba mamma is it not raila. ..western wajipange loose come 2022. Story Nsendi Na kasema tutaloos mwache kando. .hata ikiwa ivo no again coming to u….Ruto tu alimweka box baba yenu. ..achange position. .jua Ruto is a dp n thus mwenye afaa kusaidiwa ni baba yenu n so u lose. .cox kalonxo na beta watatoka baba abaki pekee…wanna kinase ababu na wenzake watatoka don’t u see analyse… mjipange.

    Reply

  106. Ruto come back home,Home is the best north to south,iwill vote u 2022 if u back Agwambo 2017!!!!!!!!!!

    Reply

  107. Ruto your boat is sinking just look arround and hold a strong pillar in the lake , 4 u 2 servive in 2022 and the rest of year after RAO , BABA , TINGA and JAKOM! back him plz ?

    Reply

  108. Ruto your boat is sinking just look arround and hold a strong pillar in the lake , 4 u 2 servive in 2022 and the rest of years after RAO , BABA , TINGA and JAKOM! back him plz ?

    Reply

