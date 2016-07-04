BREAKING: SPEAKER Justin Muturi HUMILIATED in COURT as ODM Hon Opiyo Wandayi WINS CASE

Breaking: Ugunja MP Opiyo Wandayi wins court case allowing him back to National Assembly after Speaker Justin Muturi ordered his expulsion by invocation of Standing Order 111 that barred him from parliament until February 2017.
Hon Wandayi lost his perks during this period.
It was a hard slap in face for the vindictive Jubilee speaker who has shown open bias in the house. High Court judge George Odunga stayed the decision of Speaker Muturi pending the hearing and determination of the case.
The ODM MP had filed a case seeking to suspend his year-long ban from the current session following a decision by Speaker Justin Muturi.
Judge George Odunga ruled on Monday that Wandayi’s application is merited and of great public interest.
The case will be heard on August 1; meaning the MP can now resume sittings until the matter is heard and determined.
In June, Hon Wandayi wanted Muturi stopped from taking any steps to block him from accessing parliamentary chambers, his office or the general precincts.
Hon Wandayi was among several opposition MPs who were thrown out of Parliament on March 31 after they whistled at President Uhuru Kenyatta ‘s during a State of the Nation address.
The MP was suspended after he refused to leave the House as ordered, maintaining that Uhuru was poised for similar protests by the opposition.
Comments
N7 says
That is great.Muturi acted out of anger perpetuated by his disdain for CORD and desire to please his masters.The worst speaker Kenya can ever have in a generation
David Nyangweso says
An indication of a decision by uniformed house Speaker let him go benchmarking from Kenneth Marende
Enock aroko says
Muturi is a jubilee speaker. The biggest problem in Kenya is that the executive has taken control of all institutions in the country including the media. Kenya is now ripe for brazen dictatorship and elimination of opponents
seth odongo says
Hii ni wana na ujinga… did muturi take him to court?
Kaka Abesi says
Unafikiria juu juu sana…u dont know how to interprete issues u see them venye ziko.Mkenya maskini wa akili
SHUJAA WA KENYA says
That shows how speaker humiliates Cord in his rullings only to find out at the end that he is not the final say
walter says
Odunga, my former lawyer, stands for truth
Anonymous says
The worst speaker in the history of parliament. Need training from Marende who was never baised in his rullings. Bravo Odunga
Isaac says
shame on muturi.
Anonymous says
Justice shall always prevail however what,if you deny a child justice he shall get it during old age and when you deny an old man justice he had already received it.
Eugene says
Muturaa or muturi whatever u call him should read law deeply.no shortcut when it comes to professionalism.
jammo says
Stupid tribalist cments frm cord people.
Blaise Kim Kim says
u r as stupid as muturi himself. muturi’s stupidity is very open n anybody with good mind can easily notice it. One needs to be a qualified idiot to support his silly mannerisms.
Blaise Kim Kim says
legislature is an independent arm of the gvt. but the one we have in kenya today under the so called mutara is just like the presidents keja where muturi the watchman helps him to defile the supreme law on the land. it is a sham.
Anonymous says
wel done justice odunga muturi cjui mutura iz proven wrong
Ja kenya. says
Muturi au muturaa..whatever u call urself.u cnt be a hero before God by be a worst disrespectful tribalistic speaker.ur nothng to us or to justice..i wish u know how ur just a mere person ur be kenyans..i pity u and ur a shame to this nation as u please ur corrupt jubilee govt.i hate u most even to the point of death.
Anzo says
The prayers were only grunted awaiting hearing. No ruling as yet as to whether Muturi erred, hold your wild horse.
SHIRU says
If judge ruled against cords will 2morro wageitisha demos’when will they stop mdomo mingi ad arrange their chama
Anonymous says
Shiru what is your level of Education?
Are you certain that you successfully completed high school ?
Ja kenya. says
Muturi is a shame to this nation. apelele ukikuyu na madharau yake mbali..Whatever u do now against luos, prepare to pay the prize of it.
Ja kenya. says
Muturi knows nothing concerning laws.ni arrogant,ukabila na madharau tu. wat has has ruled today wil remain.God is above this muturaa na ujinga zake.
Thesauras says
MUTURI thought it was awalk in the park stupid…..
Ja kenya. says
Muturaa ameze wembe..parliament si ya mamake.we ar all kenyans and must be accorded equality.ukabila na chuki ya muturi apeleke central.
owewojumajakom says
congratulation odunga …you are my hero.
Jumah says
Well let mutura know the real law now
laban says
muturi this is Kenya follow the law hii Kenya si ya mamako never should u look biased ,
what are you ngoing to do next/
Kenya is for all not only jubilee people
do u count your bself a heron or azero style up
Edwin Odawo says
Muturi is a tribal chauvinist. Only kikuyusm means something to him . He is not a speaker . He is a tribal spokesman in parliament.
Vic says
I doubt if we’ll have a sobre and neutral speaker as Kenneth Marende. Odunga has also proved his worth in a number of occasions
mzee fadhili says
Whatever happened happened. Justice prevailed. Law enacted its way. Matusi, chuki na filimbi kando tujenge nchi.