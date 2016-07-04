BREAKING: SPEAKER Justin Muturi HUMILIATED in COURT as ODM Hon Opiyo Wandayi WINS CASE



Breaking: Ugunja MP Opiyo Wandayi wins court case allowing him back to National Assembly after Speaker Justin Muturi ordered his expulsion by invocation of Standing Order 111 that barred him from parliament until February 2017.

Hon Wandayi lost his perks during this period.

It was a hard slap in face for the vindictive Jubilee speaker who has shown open bias in the house. High Court judge George Odunga stayed the decision of Speaker Muturi pending the hearing and determination of the case.

The ODM MP had filed a case seeking to suspend his year-long ban from the current session following a decision by Speaker Justin Muturi.

Judge George Odunga ruled on Monday that Wandayi’s application is merited and of great public interest.

The case will be heard on August 1; meaning the MP can now resume sittings until the matter is heard and determined.

In June, Hon Wandayi wanted Muturi stopped from taking any steps to block him from accessing parliamentary chambers, his office or the general precincts.

Hon Wandayi was among several opposition MPs who were thrown out of Parliament on March 31 after they whistled at President Uhuru Kenyatta ‘s during a State of the Nation address.

The MP was suspended after he refused to leave the House as ordered, maintaining that Uhuru was poised for similar protests by the opposition.

