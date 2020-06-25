Ignore DP Ruto dog Dennis Itumbi propaganda on Raila health, we shall organize a thunderous welcome when Baba jets back home

Rayila Mak’Odinga was flown to Dubai for a minor back surgery, says Dr Oburu Oginga, the family spokesperson

Quick recovery Jakom.

Jakom’s mujahideen must not be sacred or worried, because it won’t be long before, the political behemoth lands in the country, as fit as a fiddle

You can arrange to meet him at the airport, because this time there will be no one to tear gas you, after Jakom employed his magic wand to create his way to the center of power displacing the other initial occupants

What retired president Moi once said of the opposition is in play again today. Even when the center of power, Jakom, has a running nose, the opposition (of course tangatanga is the opposition) restlessly run around, panting like a buffalo on heat, and ululating that he is in a critical condition

In other news, Sirisians must begin preparing themselves for a by election because the man (Hon Waluke) they elected to represent them in the August House, has been caught stealing

He has been convicted for selling air to the NCPB at a cost of hundreds of millions

This man should be released to the maize farmers, so that we can forgive him, because it is him and his accomplices who created the mess that culminated in the farmer selling his produce at the price of mandazi two seasons ago

Unlike the Waiguru’s who can hang on the principle of innocence until proven guilty, this one has been convicted and only awaiting a ten year sentence, today

Lastly, a crafty 30 year old businessman beats Ruto’s allies to Jubilee Asili party’s name. This is a clever man who has mastered the art of survival in Kenya

He will now sell the outfit to any willing buyer, for a fortune, as he has indicated that he isn’t interested in politics

Adapted from Jerome Ogola’s Facebook post