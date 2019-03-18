Kenya Today

Eat Tangatanga money peacefully, Nyali MP Mohamed Ali roasted after attacking joho on social media

Nyali MP Mohammed Ali was roasted on social media after he renewed his attacks on Mombasa Governor Ali Hassan Joho.

In a tweet on Sunday, the MP fired a salvo at Joho for allegedly trying to be a ‘political god’ in Mombasa.

The tweet comes after Joho defended his county ministers – Tawfiq Balala (Transport CeC), Edward Nyale (Lands) and Kevin Kyalo (Sports) – from potential impeachment by the county assembly.

“I support all my executives and I will protect them. You elected me and I chose the executives to serve you. If for any reason wrangles occur, there ought to be amicable solutions to end them,” Joho said in a recent rally in Kisauni.

Joho’s supporters were irritated by Ali’s sentiments, with some of them demanding that he respects the ODM deputy party leader.

Others advised the first-time MP to concentrate on developing his constituency and stop engaging in ODM party politics.

