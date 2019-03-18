Eat Tangatanga money peacefully, Nyali MP Mohamed Ali roasted after attacking joho on social media

Nyali MP Mohammed Ali was roasted on social media after he renewed his attacks on Mombasa Governor Ali Hassan Joho.

In a tweet on Sunday, the MP fired a salvo at Joho for allegedly trying to be a ‘political god’ in Mombasa.

Msa MCA's have two options tommorow. 1. Stand with the pple and impeach them

2. Go by the letter and kneel down forever to that small man who want to be god in Msa. Haki iwe ngao! pic.twitter.com/bSvGjEDmFT — Mohammed Ali, HSC (@MohaJichoPevu) March 17, 2019

The tweet comes after Joho defended his county ministers – Tawfiq Balala (Transport CeC), Edward Nyale (Lands) and Kevin Kyalo (Sports) – from potential impeachment by the county assembly.

“I support all my executives and I will protect them. You elected me and I chose the executives to serve you. If for any reason wrangles occur, there ought to be amicable solutions to end them,” Joho said in a recent rally in Kisauni.

Joho’s supporters were irritated by Ali’s sentiments, with some of them demanding that he respects the ODM deputy party leader.

can you focus on tangatanga kelele..where you transformed from jichopevu to jichopesa…nonsense.. — Eliud Mtibe (@EliudMtibe1) March 17, 2019

Another idle rat falling into a trap that ain't his. — Dan Ondik (@DanOndik) March 17, 2019

Small man ni wewe na sauti yako. — ROGERS MEROKA (@rmeroka) March 17, 2019

Effects of Disney junior — mark aringo gande (@mark_gande) March 17, 2019

Others advised the first-time MP to concentrate on developing his constituency and stop engaging in ODM party politics.

You lost credibility Mr. — benjamin sudi (@bennasudi) March 17, 2019

the low rated mp nowdays knows how to make headlines because no one cares about him since he was seen carrying dam money in church for the high priest. the electorate are waiting for him like a mburukenge. waswahili walisema mjinga mpe kilemba utamuona mwendowe — BIG FISH 🐬 🇰🇪 (@to_Clive) March 17, 2019

You could have done a better job by assisting Kenyans to know about your corrupt govt you in now? How does it feel you guys consuming money at the parliament when our fellow Kenyans are dying in Turkana and Baringo counties because of hunger. 😢 😢😢 — Collins Salasya Ole Kits (@ColloSalasya) March 18, 2019