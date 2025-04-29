Sign in
News
Jackal news
Gun Used in Kasipul MP Ong’ondo Were’s Murder Found
May 7, 2025
Mike Sonko Repatriates Bodies of Kenyans Who Died in UAE Sharjah Fire
May 5, 2025
Court Allows Teachers to Sue TSC Over KSh 20 Million House Allowance
April 30, 2025
EXPOSED: Safaricom Enabling Illegal Gambling Networks in Kenya Through Paybill Access
April 30, 2025
Hon. Joseph Waswa’s JLW Foundation Empowers Women, Youth, and Communities in Webuye West
April 29, 2025
Politics
“We Created This Problem. Are We Truly Victims!” Tragic Mp’s Death celebrated
May 2, 2025
Hon. Ndindi Nyoro Exposed As Key Player In Kplc Cartels After Criticizing Ruto’s Borrowing
April 28, 2025
“I WILL BE ON THE PRESIDENTIAL BALLOT IN 2027,” PETER SALASYA TO BID FOR PRESIDENCY
April 28, 2025
“WHERE DO WE GO FROM HERE?” PROF. KIVUTHA KIBWANA WRITES OPEN LETTER TO PRESIDENT RUTO
April 25, 2025
Gachagua Cars Vandalized by Goons at A Church Service
April 6, 2025
Opinion
THE FINAL JOURNEY OF POPE FRANCIS: A TRIBUTE TO A LIFE OF SERVICE
April 28, 2025
WORLD LEADERS SET TO ATTEND POPE FRANCIS’S BURIAL
April 24, 2025
Best love letter to win back your ex who you love
October 19, 2024
This is why Ruto will save Rigathi at the Senate
October 14, 2024
BRUTAL MEANS: Only The NATIONAL INTELLIGENCE SERVICE CAN SAVE KENYA
September 25, 2024
Advertorials
A Business Rival Cursed Me to Fail, but I Turned It Around and Succeeded
March 19, 2025
Woman rejoices as man who dumped her runs mad on his wedding day
February 6, 2024
Woman who left home on boda boda returns with new car on Christmas Day
February 5, 2024
KDF soldier sacked for chewing boss’s wife reinstated after president intervened
January 29, 2024
Customer attraction spells-Chaos at Kisumu Wedding Reception as Human Finger Is Found Inside Cake
January 24, 2024
Sports
KIPCHOGE’S REMARKS AFTER FINISHING IN 6TH PLACE IN LONDON MARATHON
April 28, 2025
Gambling Activities: A Guide for Beginners and Experts What You Need to Know
January 17, 2024
Insane! Nairobi’s Newest Online Gaming Site Makes Millionaires Overnight – Try Tucheze.com Now!
November 7, 2023
Predictions for punters as Flying Liverpool Host Atletico Madrid
November 3, 2021
Kwachua Tenje! Triple 5 Bet Kenya Rewarding Punters with Brand New Phones
October 30, 2021
Business
Why Doing Business in Kenya Feels Like a Death Sentence Today
May 2, 2025
Mauritius Commercial Bank Expands Influence in East Africa with New Appointment
March 28, 2025
East Africa’s Trade Struggles: High Costs, Poor Infrastructure, and Missed Opportunities
March 28, 2025
KCB Foundation Launches Poultry Farming Training Program
March 10, 2025
KCB Foundation Offers Vocational Scholarships for Kenyan Youth
March 10, 2025
Entertainment
New Hit: Lover boy Rayvanny drops A new banger “Love Anthem” with Lee McKrazy, Yumbs ft. Raspy
July 23, 2024
10/10 EXPOSED: Meet the man warming first daughter Charleen Ruto’s bed, Daddy is the Owen
December 27, 2023
Radio host hints on being a lesbian, says she doesnt want to be married to a man
October 17, 2022
Panic in UDA, Sakaja fails to present clearance papers to IEBC, fear over his varsity Degree
June 6, 2022
Top politician among 1000 women who wanted to wed me- Pastor Nganga says
April 12, 2022
Global
BREAKING: USAID Secretly Funnels $4 Billion to Bill Gates, Plus $880 Million to WHO
February 18, 2025
Ignite Her 4 Africa: A new Initiative to Empower and Support African Women Leaders launches in Nairobi
September 17, 2024
Treats to Nairobians as Ukrainian embassy showcases contribution to Kenya’s government
March 2, 2024
Dictator Yoweri Museveni sworn in for the 6th term, Uhuru and TZ’s Suluhu attend
May 12, 2021
Shocking details: Magufuli may have been MURDERED by Tanzania deep state – Onyango ochieng speculates
April 22, 2021
Gossip
Rayvanny humiliates Harmonize for preying on his step daughter
April 13, 2021
Prime Murder SUSPECT Jowie Irungu set to release a gospel banger
August 18, 2020
Shock as Mediamax files for insolvency to stop compensation of sacked staff
July 8, 2020
Gusii Catholics plan protests against Bishop Mairura and Fr Masese, DP Ruto in the mix
April 23, 2020
Did Cooperative Bank employ a Slay Queen?
April 12, 2020
Devolution