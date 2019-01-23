Change of constitution? Big blow to Ruto as CS Matiangi appointed chief minister

Deputy president William Ruto seems to have been stepped with big boots after President Uhuru Kenyatta appointed Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang’i as Chairperson of the National Development Implementation and Communication Cabinet Committee.

The appointment means the no-nonsense CS will now be in-charge of delivery of all National Government programmes and projects and will report directly to the Head of State.

Matiang’i will be deputised by Treasury CS Henry Rotich and the committee will include all Cabinet Secretaries, Attorney General Paul Kihara as well as the Head of Public Service Joseph Kinyua.

CHANGE OF CONSTITUTION?

Can we now say the first constitution change has taken place to prepare you for a referendum? Can we now conclude this is all what discussed in Mombasa by the two brothers and finalised later in kisumu on Saturday? The waters has been tested,we now have the prime minister, Dkt Fred Matiang’i assisted by two deputies, cs.Henry Rotich and Karanja Kibichio…and that forms up our 2022 lineup as proposed by the two brothers… The only difference between this and 2022 arrangement is, in this case, the premier is not powerful than the president, but is second from the president…first constitution change takes place on 22nd Jan..the two brothers president UhuruKenyatta and his brother Raila Odinga are physiologically preparing you for the things to come….now you can sit,relax and wait for a referendum…



SUPER MINISTER

Huge portfolios gives the interior Cabinet secretary powers over security,administration,implementation of government projects and fight against corruption denying the deputy president the opportunity to launch more projects and claim credit for it in the 2022 race.

Among the roles of the committee, according to an Executive Order issued, will be to “monitor and evaluate the follow up mechanisms for resources allocated for National Government Priority Programmes and Projects, to ensure proper utilization and realization of the targeted outcomes.”

They will also “provide coordinated strategic communication to the Public and other stakeholders on the progress of National Government Programmes and Projects.”



President Kenyatta also formed the National Development Implementation Technical Committee that will be chaired by Interior Principal Secretary Karanja Kibicho with his Treasury counterpart Kamau Thugge as Vice-Chairperson.