POWER OF DYNASTIES: CS Matiangi, VP Kalonzo Musyoka relatives appointed to top government jobs by Uhuru

Interior CS Fred Matiangi, KANU chairman Gideon Moi and former vice President Kaloser Musyoka were the top beneficiaries of the latest appointments to government top tops, their relatives and close allies were among those appointed.

The appointments were done by President Uhuru Kenyatta on Friday through the Kenya Gazette notice.

Kalonzo Musyoka’s second born son Kevin Muasya was appointed by Tourism Cabinet Secretary Najib Balala to be a Board Member of Tourism Regulatory Authority, for a period of three years. Kalonzo’s first born son Ken is a member of the East Africa Parliament having been nominated by NASA in 2017.

Kanu secretary general Nick Salat a close ally of Baringo Senator and KANU Chairman Gideon Moi was moved from the chairmanship of Postal Corporation of Kenya and taken to the lucrative Agricultural Development Corporation (ADC).

At ADC, Uhuru revoked the appointment of former Baringo governor Benjamin Cheboi, a close associate of the Deputy President William Ruto.

Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiangi’s brother John Matiang’i was appointed by Treasury CS Ukur Yatani to be members of the Public Service Superannuation Fund Board of Trustees. It is obvious that his appintment was vouched by CS Matiangi. It is worth to note though that John currently serves as the Treasurer of the Kenya National Union of Teachers KNUT.

Other big names contained in the gazette notice issued on Friday include former Nairobi Speaker Alex Ole Magelo who has been appointed by Cabinet Secretary for Industry, Trade and Co-operatives Betty Maina to be the member of the Board of the Kenya Leather Development Council.

Former Ethics and Anti-Corruption CEO Halake Waqo has been appointed chair of the Universities Fund Board for a period of three years, while former Education Assistant Minister Kilemi Mwiria who has been appointed the chairperson of the Kenya National Qualifications Authority.

Others notable appointees are Dr Nuh Nassir Abdi a one-time MP for Bura constituency and Speaker of Tana River Assembly between 2013-2017 has been appointed by Transport CS James Macharia to the board of Kenya Ferry Service Limited

and retired Gen. Joseph Kibwana has been appointed by Uhuru to chair the board of Kenya Ports Authority.

Top city lawyer Lucy Kambuni (Senior Counsel) has been appointed board member of the Commission for University Education.