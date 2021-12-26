BAD CHRISTMAS!

By Wafula Buke

Corporal Bosire of Naivasha Maximum Prison 1990 was sacked on Christmas day. He was assigned to deal with political prisoners. When he walked home and broke the bad news, the wife screamed running up and down.

“What shall we do? How will children go to school” she lamented in Kisii. Bosire committed a crime of believing that a prisoner could also enjoy Xmas.

Late comrade Kimani Njoroge had visited me on the eve of Xmas. He bought me bread, soap, blue band and a bottle of Rebina. This was normal practice around Christmas. He took my cargo ready to give me. Bosire had not considered political temperatures outside. Pressures on moi were increasing.

Mr Bosire was accused of being a sympathizer of the opposition. I lost my gifts from Njoroge and Bosire lost his job.

” Bosire, the last time I heard about you, you were in Safari Park hotel in Kasarani as security person. I couldn’t see you because I was too poor. I shall be happy to link with you. 0720351045.”

Museveni tracked down the persons who suffered during the struggle and compensated them. Mao tse Dong paid peasants who gave his army food during their war, Raila should help us compensate those who suffered pain coz of our struggle.

I dedicate this Xmas to Corporal Bosire.