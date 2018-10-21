Photos: Hon Peter Munya’s Beautiful Wife Goes Viral After Sex Scandal

Former Meru governor who is the current Trade and Industrialisation CS Hon Peter Munya is trending on social media following revelations by a village squeen that he imprignated her and abandoned their 1 year old daughter.





Now, Kenyans fished out on Governor Munya’s wife Lady Phoebe and guess what ? she is 100 times super cute than the slay queen….

Read also: Governor Munya now Trade CS, Impregnated Me, Abandoned Daughter – Slay Queen Drops Bombshell

People of Meru often referred her to as Mama Country or Beautiful First Lady. And staying true to the title, Phoebe Munya – the first Meru Governor and the current Trade & Industrialization CS his excellence Peter Munya’s wife – is a stunning and lovely woman, and based on the county project she undertook between 2013 and 2017 is also a woman with a heart of gold.

Mrs Munya (Phoebe) captured the heart of many people, both male and female for her beautiful soul and leadership skills. Check out her photos..



