‘This Is Governor Munya’s Daughter, No Need for DNA’- dumped Slay queen Drops Bombshell

Peter Munya’a girlfriend a nurse narrates of how they got to know each other and how governor peter munya has now abandoned her with a 1year old daughter .

Governor peter Munya supported me all through my pregnancy till

I gave birth in January 2016 All this time time everything

he did for me was in cash..at no time did Munya

deposit any coin in my account

and for sure hajui hata my account number.

He has seen my kid grow till 2016 july when he stopped paying rent and started ignoring my calls and SMSs for reason

I personally don’t know . I met him in 2015 at the Mt Kenya Safari club. then i was a student at KMTC doing nursing and salonist.For a number of days now Munya has not been talking to me or replying my texts.

On tuesday last week i just texted him and told him that the baby was sick he did not reply my message when i threatened him of reporting the matter to the police he texted me on a what’s up and told me that he was going to kill me. I can still produce the what’s up chat I have them he also said that he will say that he gives me 100000. I want him to be honest to God and explain about his bank transactions to any of my accounts ,which is this account he deposts?

The only thing Munya did is to rent house for me in a furnished apartment in Westlands Church road at 180,000 per month for 10 months when I gave birth and bring me shopping or tell me to go to Westlands where he had an office at Delta corner. he also bought me a car which I dont know how much its costed.

My life is becoming hard and hard for me having a one year old baby whose father has neglected us. My parents always ask me to take my husband home for them to see him but because of Munya threat’s am always afraid to tell them who is my child’s father. I have photos we were taken together during our happier days at Sportsman Arms in nanyuki. I don’t request anything from him all I want is for him to take care of his daughter.

