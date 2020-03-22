BREAKING: 8 new Coronavirus cases, search for 363 persons who had contact with victims continues

SUMMARY OF THE NATIONAL EMERGENCY RESPONSE COMMITTEE PRESS BRIEFING

☑ There is an additional 8 Corona virus cases in Kenya, bringing the total number to 15

☑ 363 persons who had come into contact with the 8 are being traced

☑ Government continues to insist on high levels of hygiene and maintaining social distancing as an effective measure

☑ Kenyans must adjust and change their lifestyles. Behaving normal under the circumstances is akin to having a death with

MEASURES/DIRECTIVES

☑ All international flights suspended effective Wednesday today at midnight apart from cargo flights. All coming between now and Wednesday to undergo quarantine at a government facility at their own exorbitant

☑ All persons who violate quarantine measures to be quarantined forcefully at their own expense and later charged. This will apply to a senior government official who failed to self- quarantine upon return from abroad

☑ Effective midnight, all bars will remain closed until further notice. Restaurant to remain open but only have take away services

☑ All PSVs must adhere to the directive issues on Friday (March 20th) failure time which respective Sacco license will be revoked

☑ Government has suspended all churches, mosques gatherings; funerals are restricted to family members only (Restricted to 15). Weddings not allowed. Any form of gathering even within the streets also not allowed

☑ The National Government Administration Officers (NGAO)under the Ministry of Interior to enforce measures and directives issued. Moving forward displinary action will be taken towards those who will fail to comply

☑ The National Police Service to enforce the National Health Act, the outlined matatu regulations and quarantine. The police will support NGAO in the enforcement of various outlined measures.