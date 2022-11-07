

Bluebird Aviation is now ready to help ease current flight disruptions in the country following a strike by Kenya airways pilots.

Bluebird Aviation General Manager, Captain Hussein Mohammed said while other small operators have begun recording an increase in enquiries and bookings, it is ready to take up passengers on charter flights.

“ We are ready to take in passengers on charter flight basis. We welcome all passengers currently stranded in various airports to come and savour our unrivalled experience with more customised services,” said Captain Mohammed.

Kenya Airways on Saturday requested its passengers to cancel their tickets for other available airlines.

The Kenya Airline Pilots Association (Kalpa), which draws a bulk of its membership from KQ, called for industrial action to protest non-payment of monthly pension contributions for staff, failure to implement pay agreements (CBA), and alleged victimisation of its members.



The pilots also want the board, its chairman Michael Joseph and chief executive officer Allan Kilavuka to resign, claiming they have mismanaged the airline.

Kenya Aviation Workers Union (Kawu) Saturday also asked their members to down their tools over Kenya Airport Authority’s failure to conclude and implement a collective bargaining agreement (CBA), which was negotiated and agreed upon in 2019