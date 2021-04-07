Bluebird aviation continues with Cargo flights after KCAA, presidential order

Bluebird aviation company will continue with its cargo flights normally in respect to the Presidential Executive Order No. 2 Dated 26th March 2021 and notice issued by the Kenya Civil Aviation Authority-KCAA on 29th March 2021.

The company therefore will be doing their normal flights and hereby welcomes all for cargo bookings.

“We therefore, welcome all cargo bookings from international clients including dispatch of Vaccines to various parts of the East African region and beyond.”, read part of the press release



Bluebird aviation is leading the integral role in fighting the pandemic by accommodating the extra cargo capacity brought by demand for COVID-19 Vaccines in order to aid humanitarian-based services.

