RFH Healthcare is amongst the five healthcare providers that have allegedly been engaged in a multimillion National Health Insurance Fund (NHIF) scam. This is according to a petition filled by an activist to the Meru County Assembly.

Mr Salesio Thuranira has accused five private hospitals over claims of swindling elderly residents in the pretence of treating arthritis.

He has named Afya Bora Hospital Annex, RFH Healthcare, Joy Nursing & Maternity, St Peters Hospital and Jekim Hospital based in Mwea, Nairobi and Meru, as institutions that should be probed.

“The hospitals … are well coordinated in an illegal scheme of treating Meru residents aged 44 years and above, in the pretence of curing arthritis by surgery or unknown injections,” Mr Thuranira states in the petition.

He claims that the that the hospitals have been working with a woman identified as Winfred Kathure who recruits patients before they are ferried to Nairobi for the alleged treatment.

“Winfred goes around the villages and scouts for elderly people suffering from arthritis and holders of active NHIF cards. She lures them without the knowledge of their relatives to attend surgeries in the hospitals. For every client she convinces, she is paid Sh1,500,” the petition reads.

Mr Thuranira claims that some patients were being admitted to hostels without proper amenities, where they get injections before being discharged.