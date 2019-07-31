Real Madrid regret buying Eden Hazard from Chelsea, terrible loss

Real Madrid lost their 3rd pre-season match after going down 1-0 to Mauricio Pochettino’s Tottenham Hotspurs on Tuesday. England striker Hary Kane got the all-important goal following sloppy defensive play form Real Madrid’s left-back Marcelo.

The result means that the Spanish giants have conceded 13 goals in just four pre-season matches while scoring just 6 in the same duration. The record European Champions, however, have a ‘bigger’ problem that their defense in former Chelsea star Eden Hazard.

The Belgium playmaker returned to training 7kgs overweight and has looked a shadow of his electric self on the pitch. His weight and body shape has been the subject of countless tools on Social media with fans quick to poke fun at him.

With Zinedine Zidane at crossroads with Real Madrid’s Gareth Bale, Eden Hazard will need to get back to shape as soon as possible failure to which their season could be over before it even gets started.

Real Madrid’s first La Liga match will be away to Celta Vigo on the 7th of August.