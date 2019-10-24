ODM senator wins Global Empowerment Award

ODM Nominated Senator Naomi Masitsa Shiyonga on Tuesday, October 22, made headlines when she clinched the Global Empowerment Award under the global legislative governance category.

Naomi was recognised for her efforts in empowering people at grassroots levels in the awards founded by the Americas Empowerment Institute (AEMPIN) in cooperation with Texas Southern University.

Naomi offered scholarships to students in secondary schools, built houses for widows and the elderly and held fundraisers for self-help groups, Saccos and church conventions.

The awards are meant to honour outstanding individuals, government officials and institutions, NGOs, entrepreneurs, and corporate executives from developing countries and emerging economies who positively impact the political, economic or social growth of their countries

The ODM party took to Twitter to congratulate the legislator for her efforts, terming it a big milestone and a great honour to the women of Kenya.

Senator Naomi Shiyonga (center) when she presented her award before the Senate on Tuesday, October 22.

Naomi on clinching the award added to the list of the men and women that made Kenya proud in 2019 by clinching international awards.

Teacher Peter Tabichi grabbed the global teacher’s award, Eliud Kipchoge became the first person to run a sub-two-hour marathon, Erick Ademba, was feted the inaugural African Union Continental Teacher prize, Brigid Kosgei broke the women’s marathon record in Chicago and team Kenya came second in the IAAF world championships in Doha, Qatar.