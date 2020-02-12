Kisumu Boda Boda Mechanic Becomes Odibets First BIG Winner of 2020

Leonard from the great city of Kisumu is Odibet’s first BIG winner of 2020 after winning Ksh 2,401,045 from four back to back soccer bets on Kenya’s fastest betting website. Born a little over 30 years ago, Leonard is one of many young Kenyans who’ve embraced Odibets ending up with big wins overnight.

How did Leonard win?

“Leonards’ bet slip is one of the most interesting we have seen this year,” says Daniel Macharia, Odibets’ head of bookmaking.

“In the 4 wins, Leonard had 7 winning draw bets and it has paid handsomely.” He predicted among others Juve’s draw at Atalanta on Sunday which is quite a feat,” he concluded congratulating him.

Speaking to the Odi Mtaani Team

When the Odi Mtaani team (which distributes uniforms and soccer balls to the County soccer leagues sponsored by Odibets.com) visited him at his home in Kisumu, an elated Leonard had quite a bit to say.

“I will use this money to endeleza my biashara – as well as take care of my family,” citing Odibets’ fast payouts, boosted game odds and over 130 markets – as his favorites.

The Kisumu resident adviced fellow bettors who are yet to win BIG, “What I can tell them is that if they haven’t won such an amount before, they shouldn’t give up! Tomorrow could be the day you win BIG like me!”

“Odibets would like to congratulate Leonard on his win! We hope that you enjoy your winnings.” said the Odibets country marketing manager, Aggrey Sayi who was at hand to hand over the big win to him.

