Just in! Chelsea meet Manchester United as premier league fixture announced

The 2019/20 Premier League season has been handed a thrilling start, with Manchester United playing Chelsea at Old Trafford.

Man Utd will be hoping to get Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s first full season in charge off to a flying start when Chelsea visit on Sunday 11 August. They have not lost at home to the Blues since 2013.

For the second season running, champions Manchester City begin their title defence with a trip to London. West Ham United are their first opponents.

Liverpool test for Norwich

The season kicks off on Friday 9 August when promoted Norwich City visit Liverpool, the 2018/19 UEFA Champions League winners.

For the first time in the competition’s history, the Premier League has unveiled United Kingdom’s broadcast selections for the opening Matchweek alongside its fixture schedule announcement.

Among the opening matches are Aston Villa’s visit to Tottenham Hotspur on Saturday 10 August and Arsenal’s trip to Newcastle United the next day.

Promoted sides away

Sheffield United’s trip to AFC Bournemouth is one of five 5pm Saturday kick-offs. All of the promoted sides begin their return to the Premier League with away matches.

In Saturday’s other matches, Burnley host Southampton, Crystal Palace welcome Everton, Wolverhampton Wanderers travel to Leicester City and Watford are at home to Brighton & Hove Albion, a repeat of the teams’ opener last season.

Liverpool, who missed out on the title by a single point on the final day of last season, face a tough end to the new campaign – away at Arsenal (May 2), at home to Chelsea (May 9) and then away at Newcastle on May 17.

Manchester City finish with Bournemouth at home (May 2), Watford away (May 9) and Norwich at home on the final day.

Premier League winter break

For the first time this season the Premier League will have a mid-season break. Five matches will be played on February 8 and the other five on February 15. That split will be confirmed in December when the broadcast picks are announced.

The Champions League final will be played in Istanbul on May 30 – two weeks before the start of Euro 2020 on June 12.

Matchweek 1

9 August(Kenyan time)

22:00 Liverpool v Norwich

10 August

14:30 West Ham v Man City

17:00 AFC Bournemouth v Sheffield United

17:00 Burnley v Southampton

17:00 Crystal Palace v Everton

17:00 Leicester v Wolves

17:00 Watford v Brighton

19:30 Spurs v Aston Villa

11 August

16:00 Newcastle United v Arsenal

18:30 Man Utd v Chelsea