Exlusive Odibets Free Bets, Boosted Wins and Bonuses For Kenyan Bettors

Odibets is one of Kenya’s top gaming sites. It has won the accolade of Kenya’s fastest betting site on GTMetrix for the second year running. The company offers a wide range of offers and bonuses to bettors.

Odibets welcome bonuses

The welcome bonus on Odibets is quite exciting. New customers get a 30 bob FREE BET when they join the betting website. The best part about it is, this free bet is part of Odibets Fair Pay Bonus System where customers can withdraw their winnings without depositing a cent on the website.

However, there is a slight restriction in that the amount you withdraw is less 30 bob. This is a win for bettor because of the free money aspect. From your winnings, you are free to play with FREE winnings as you wish!

Odibets No-Deposit FREE Bet Monday (SUPA 5)

If you thought the freebet for new customers was crazy, then you’ll be shocked to learn that Odibets.com has a Monday freebet for eligible customers. If you want to sample Odibets’ SUPA 5 freebet before you deposit your hard earned cash, place 5 bets worth 50 and above anytime in the week. Your 50 bob freebet will be waiting for you next Monday. Guaranteed!!

You can use this free money to make REAL cash and withdraw without restrictions. Odibets is the only online betting site in Kenya that lets you withdraw money won off your SUPA 5 free bet so, make sure you join now.

10% Win Boost

Odibets allows you to make REAL cash with the 10% win boost. 10% is credited in your account every time you win.

Introduction to Odibets

Odibets is a “one-stop shop” for your online betting needs. Odibets has Live betting with over 9000 games in their sports book, pre-match games and the Odi League – a virtual league built on the EPL.

Registration Process

All you have to do to register an account at Odibets is visit their homepage and click the yellow ‘Register FREE’ button in the top left corner. You’ll go to a page that will ask you for your Safaricom mobile number and password.

Once you create your password and verify your mobile phone number, your account will be ready to go!

Alternatively, you can join Odibets by sending the word ODI to 29680. From here, deposit money in your account to paybill 290680- you can get games to bet on by sending the word “Games” to 29680.

Depositing

Simply create an account and click on ‘Deposit’ to make your very first deposit on Odibets. Alternatively, you can simply go to your MPESA deposit menu to load money to the Odibets Paybill which is 290680.

How Do I Start Betting on Odibets?

All you have to do is sign up for a free account and either make your first deposit or claim your ‘FREEBET’

