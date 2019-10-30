Chelsea to thrash Manchester United in Carabao cup tonight

English rivals Chelsea and Man Utd’s will meet in the Carabao Cup round of 16 at Stamford Bridge a match that will kick off at 2305 hours.

Chelsea have won all their last seven games and scored 21 goals. The good run gives the Blues an edge heading into the match against Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s team. For Chelsea, Tammy Abraham, Hudson Odoi, Mason Mount and Christian Pulisic are players Lampard will be banking on against the Red Devils. United defeated Chelsea 4-0 earlier this season and the hosts will be keen on getting a revenge.

United have been on a poor run in recent months ut have managed to win their last two games against Partizan and Norwich City. They will, however, miss key players like Paul Pogba, Luke Shaw and Nemanja Matic. Forwards Daniel James, Anthony Martial, and Marcus Rashford could, however, cause Chelsea problems.

ODIBETS, as a betting platform legally operating in Kenya and offering Sports betting, offers more than 119 betting markets for this game. Whether it’s pre-match betting or live betting, ODIBETS will offer you the highest odds. Besides, the wager speed is faster than any other platforms while the award speed is the fastest. At the end of the game, bonuses are immediately awarded, and your winnings can be withdrawn instantly.

Last but not least,ODIBETS has most games based on countries, leagues, and tournaments. There are more than 500 betting matches as of today and over 9000 live games. Not only the world’s famous football leagues such as the EPL, La Liga and Champions League, but also other sports such as basketball, tennis, and volleyball for you to choose.

It is Safe, fast and multiple game options, this is the reason why ODIBETS is your best choice!!