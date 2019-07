Chelsea football club has won the Rakuten cup in Japan after thrashing Barcelona fc 2-1 .

The goals were scored as follows:

Full Time: Barcelona 1-2 Chelsea

34′: ⚽️ Abraham-Chelsea

81′: ⚽️ Barkley-Chelsea

90′: ⚽️ Rakitic-Barcelona

It is the first win for Chelsea Legend and current manager Frank Lampard.