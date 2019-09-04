Chelsea FC unveil new Nike jersey for away games

English Premier League club Chelsea has released the team’s third kit of the season. The shirt features colors from one of the club’s most unforgettable away strips and the Nike Futura logo reflecting iconic kits of the past.

It is black in color with orange stripes on the arms and neck. The shorts are black in color with the socks Orange. The kit is manufactured by the American company Nike.

It will be Chelsea’s second away kit and the third overall. The Blues have already worn their first away kit when they featured in a Premier League match against Norwich City a Carrow Road.

The Blues have only won once in their first 4 Premier League fixtures. Frank Lampard’s side started off the season on the worst possible note after going down 4-0 to Manchester United at Old Trafford. The loss was followed by a 1-1 draw at home to Leicester City before picking up a win away to newly-promoted Norwich.

In the last match before the current international break, Chelsea surrendered a 2-0 lead to draw 2-2 with Sheffield United at Stamford Bridge.