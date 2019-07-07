BREAKING SAD: Kenyan football legend Joe Kadenge is DEAD

Kenyan football legend Joe Kadenge is dead.

According to the family, Kadenge, who has been ailing for quite a while, passed away on Sunday while undergoing treatment at a hospital in Nairobi. He was 84.

Due constant illness, Kadenge’s once robust frame had turned into a pale shadow of the marauding former Kenyan winger who tormented defenders at will in his hey days.

In January 2006, he suffered stroke and collapsed at Camp Toyoyo grounds in Jericho, Nairobi, while watching a football match on December 23.

He has since been hospitalised on several occasions.

Expressing his condolences Opposition leader Raila Odinga mourned Kadenge as one of the country’s greatest football talent.

“We have today lost one of the greatest talents to ever grace a football pitch in our national uniform. Joe Kadenge was a true ambassador for the country and Kenyan soccer. May he rest in eternal bliss. May his spirit inspire more young people to pursue the game,” said Odinga.

Bungoma Senator Moses Wetangula said: “The curtain has fallen on our football legend Joe Kadenge. His football artistry equaled modern day Thierry Henry, Christian Ronaldo, George Weah, Samuel Etoo etc. We must have a proper policy for the welfare of our sports heroes/heroines. RIP Joe.”

