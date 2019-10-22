Arsenal coach Unai Emery should be sacked over dismal performance

By Lechuta Lechipai via fb

Points to note after Arsenal game

> We lack creativity. Ozil needs to play Ceballos also needs to start

> Our fullbacks are just dead. Chambers cannot cross the ball. Bring in Bellerin and also Tierney who can created goals.

> Young lads are good to play but not good enough for the Premier League. Let them play Europa

> VAR is scam. It’s so confusing, they should improve it’s usage and let it be clear ama we just do without it.

> Emery needs to be replaced. He hasn’t improve any player at Arsenal only Guendozi and can pick Xhaka whose form is deteriorating to be Captain…. SHOWHIMTHEDOOR

Arsenal fans have taken to social media to slam manager Unai Emery terming him a worse manager than his predecessor Arsene Wenger following the Gunners’ defeat to Sheffield United on Monday night.

The Gunner suffered a shocking defeat to the Blades at the Bramall Lane courtesy of a Lys Mousset’s first-half strike. Arsenal had a fair share of goal-scoring chances but they threw them away. Nicolas Pepe wasted what was the easiest chance when he missed a sitter whilst unmarked ten minutes before the hosts went ahead.

The defeat denied Arsenal a chance to move back to the top three and ended the Gunners’ eight-match unbeaten run. Prior to the match against United, they had gone without defeat since the 3-1 loss to Liverpool in August.