“You are weakest parliamentary Speaker, you are namby-pampy, timorous, insipid, dastad”- Ken Lusaka told

Donald B Kipkorir @DonaldBKipkorir: Ken Lusaka is the weakest Parliamentary Speaker in Commonwealth History. He is namby-pamby, timorous, weak-kneed, insipid & a dastard! Senators shout over him, run rings around him, disobey his orders, disrespect one another. Senate is run like a Village Brothel with no Madam!

Well, well, counsel. It will actually get worse with the exit of Prof Kithure Kindiki. The staff of the senate are jokers too. You as a good as your team, Lusaka’s secretariat is weak!



Dr Ryan Mucilih Samir @Ryan_Mucilih: Sure!He has no backbone to stand all these and give a command. Senate itself is made of Jokers. In addition:Do You know the 11 member committee to investigate @AnneWaiguru

impeachment first disagreed in the boardroom? What does that tell ? Jokers from head to the last. My Thought



Cornelius Ngao @Cornelngao: It’s true,he is there for money but not to serve the nation and protect the Constitution,he can’t reason for himself but waits for orders from the statehouse, otherwise the case involving 1m wheelbarror will b revived

Mike Kimngeno @Qararan: The ‘Wheelbarrows’ of Domocles hang(s) over him. He presides over many of the senators that grilled him in the last parliament. It was a mistake to make a failed governor a speaker or rather a strategically placed bot

dancan mbonzo @DancanMbonzo: What do you expect when he is a puppet of the executive… a puppet has to be controlled to function and the executive is only giving instruction to him to rule certain thing but not how to explain his ruling… the result CHAOS



#wajingasisi@terernicholas82: What did expected from a robot that has been strategically placed in an office to deliver as directed by the boss? What do you expect from a person who bought a wheelbarrow at 109k only to get promoted after being rejected by voters?

Oliver Maaya@OliverMaaya: His biggest problem is to want to please both sides in the house, he is a known speaker on the fence, he knows little to do with independence in mind.

Robert Muli, D.Min (Cand.)@aprobertmuli: His problem is being partisan. He is operating based on the political side he supports. He behaves like the secret leader of the new informal “coalition” majority.