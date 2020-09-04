Without KIKUYUS, DP Ruto is NOTHING, Mutahi Ngunyi says as he rubbishes Murkomen’s claims that Ruto made Uhuru President

Renown political analyst Mutahi Ngunyi has claimed that Deputy President William Ruto can’t make any strong political achievement without the support of Kikuyus.

Taking to his official twitter handle on Friday September 4, 2020, Ngunyi claimed that DP Ruto gave President Uhuru Kenyatta a total of 1.4 million votes only from his Rift Valley backyard.

He said that President Kenyatta brought a total of 6 million votes of his own.

The analyst went ahead to rubbish Elgeyo Marakwet senator Kipchumba Murkomen’s allegations that DP Ruto made Uhuru president.

According to Ngunyi, there will be no Ruto if the Kikuyus are withdrawn from his support.

“Without KIKUYUS, DP Ruto is NOTHING. Fact. He gave UHURU 1.4 million Votes and UHURU brought in 6 million votes of his own. FACT. Murkomen is talking GIBBERISH as usual when he SAYS that Ruto made Uhuru President. ZERO. You REMOVE Kikuyus from RUTO, there will be no Ruto. FINITO,” he tweeted.

Murkomen had on Wednesday night while appearing on Citizen TV’s JKLIVE show claimed that President Kenyatta has sidelined his deputy and pushed him out of the government.

On Thursday night, Murkomen argued that DP Ruto was being molested in Jubilee government.

“Mr. Tobiko you are a mere clerk in Jubilee govt. You forget so fast that you became a CS because the President was trying to get rid of you from the office of DPP. You have no moral authority to lecture your boss the DP even if he is being molested by his boss.First try to be MCA,” posted Murkomen.