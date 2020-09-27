Wiper will turn tables in Msambweni MP seat tussle, Kalonzo warns ODM

Wiper Movement Party leader Kalonzo Musyoka has sent a strong warning to Raila Odinga’s Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) on the upcoming Msambweni Parliamentary by-election.

Speaking at the Redeemed Gospel Church in Ukunda, Kalonzo asked the ruling Jubilee party to support his candidate Shehe Mahmoud.

He dismissed ODM’s claims of a sure win, saying the Wiper party will turn tables.

Earlier in the week, Jubilee opted out of the seat in a statement issued by Secretary General Raphael Tuju.

Tuju said the decision had been made following “consultations within the party” and in the spirit of the handshake deal with the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM).

The seat was left vacant following the death of MP Suleiman Ramadhani Dori who succumbed to cancer in March this year.

Tuju also cited the recent advisory by the Chief Justice that parliament should be dissolved as one of the serious matters that the country is facing and will require political harmony to navigate.

He asked aspirants who were hoping to vie for the seat on a Jubilee Party ticket to seek other alternatives.

ODM Party Director of Elections Junet Mohamed welcomed the Jubilee Party’s decision to opt out of the race saying it provides an opportunity to focus on national duties.

On Wednesday, Deputy President William Ruto hosted Feisal Abdallah Bader, an independent candidate in the Msambweni race.