Wetangula,Echesa and Omanga pick relatives for UDA nomination slots in Nairobi

Bungoma senator Moses Wetangula is said to have settled on his Sister-in-Law for nomination in the Nairobi City County Assembly.

In a list doing rounds in social media,former sports CS Rashid Echesa is said to have forwarded the name of his sister just as is the case with nominated senator Millicent Omanga who is said to have settled on her blood sister.

The list seems dominated by nominees from Deputy President William Ruto’s Rift Valley backyard with 15 names of Kalenjin origin.

Starehe MP Jaguar Kanyi is also said to have picked his girlfriend popularly known as Wambui for nomination.

Sources indicate that no slot was spared for the Kamba,muslim and commuties from the Coast.

Despite the presence of ANC party leader Musalia Mudavadi and his Ford Kenya counterpart Moses Wetangula,the Luhya community seems to have taken home only three slots