‘Our Victory Has Been Postponed, Will Of People On Trial,’ Babu Owino Says After Court Nullifies His Election

Feisty politician and former student leader Paul Ongili alias Babu Owino has said his victory has just been postponed by Court’ decision to nullify his election as Embakasi East MP.
Through a Tweet, Babu Owino said “this is no longer about me but will of people on trial. We will emerge stronger an more focused than before,” he wrote.
Babu further ccused Predeint Uhuru Kenyatta and his Deuty William Ruto for having a had a hand in the court verdict nullifying his elections.
“The whole nation knows that this is a war between the president and the deputy president versus Babu. It is sad that the government is controlling the Judiciary,” he said.
“No one can destroy me. If either Uhuru or Ruto decides to vie against me in Embakasi East I will beat them seriously.”
“The judge ordered a scrutiny but we will appeal the decision. Any weapon set against me shall not prosper,” Babu added.
Babu alleged that his dismissal was due to him opposing the government.
“… the government was not legitimately elected by the people of Kenya,” he added
The High Court this afternoon has nullified Owino’s win citing irregularities.Justice Joseph Sergon has ordered Babu to pay Sh5million.
The decision comes even after the recount showed Babu won the election with more than 5000 votes.
Babu has said he will move to the Court of appeal over the decision. The petitioner Francis Mureithi on his part oozed confidence that he will b facing the people of Embakasi in another bout.
Comments
mimi says
if ur aman enough just boycott by election the way ur brainless master did . and u orders ur fellows stonethrowing zombies to burn and strones anyone who will participate in that by election
Kamwana Mlevi Shoga says
If mlevi shoga is man enough he should man up and face Babu in Embakasi. Anavuta tu bangi mbichi State House. We are coming for him and send his a$$-scratching stupid useless brainless back to Gatudu where he belongs
Mbiro says
The government of Kenya is using the judiciary to abuse Kenyans. What do the word winning means to the court? Baby won by 5,000 votes, why does he need to pay 5 million? For what purpose! It is amazing how the government use Jubilee judges to revisit those opposed to them. They create flimsy reasons to nullify the election of the legislators who do not dance to their tune or kotow the line. The court system in Kenya has become so punitive such that, accessing the court for your right to be heard will be left for the rich. Why do loser have to pay this exorbitant amount of money? How comes Raila did not pay Uhuru 5 million plus. Many people will use the court to enrich themselves, so long as they can get a compromised party affiliate judge to work with. Them. The legal system should be accessible to every Kenyan; it should be just, fair and equitable regardless of your status! How do they justify the 5-7 million they fine this legislators or, the government is bankrupt, they are raising money through fictitious dubious ways. Every time you turn around, Jubilee activist judges are nullifying the election of radical Jubilee legislators or opposition legislator, whether they won or not is immaterial. Election would not have changed on the case of Babu; instead of just fining him for minor irregularities, they nullify his winning. Some of these judges need to go back to law school to be schooled again. Even laymen can see their unfairness. The government is in a panic mode, they now instill fear on wanainchi to shut their mouths up. It is sad!
Anonymous says
5 million Kenya Shillings charge is tax collection by other devious means!
Folks, particularly, young politicians and leaders, stay away from clubs of Nairobi and other large cities and start doing real research on the history of Kenya before and after the fake independence in 1963!!!
Remember the those Kenyans who fought on the side of British colonizers, those who were put in internment camps, and those who were murdered!
The collaborators with the British colonizers are still in charge of Kenyan affairs!!
Last but not least, do your research on those who have been politically frustrated to death and those who were assassinated covertly and overtly! One of those frustrated to death was Jean Marie Seroney, the late MP for Tinderet Constituency! Who exactly, feared this great Kenya politician and why ???
In 1963, Kenyan collaborators were put in charge of ruling Kenyan citizens and their enemies are and have been ordinary Kenyan citizens who must be controlled at all costs by black faces to give the appearance of the fake Kenyan Republic!!!!!!
Documents on the late Jean Marie Seroney have distorted the real reasons why his life was politically cut short!! The Wikipedia narratives are full of deliberate grammatical errors, as if the narrator is deliberately trying to mislead! These people believe that sub-Saharan African have low IQ! Well, if you do not believe this bullshit, you must start doing your own investigation now instead of going with the flow like dead fish!
“PIGS ON THE WHEELS” ARE CALLING THE SHOTS! HUMAN GREED AND LUST FOR FAKE POWER ARE BEHIND IT ALL !!!!
Anonymous says
I thank kenyans to sympathise with few ppls’s loss of jobs .
Anonymous says
One would think that a president of any African country would do everything in his power to see to it that the aspiring youths get the best education in order to nurture the brain powers to develop the country!
That is not the case , particularly in Kenya! The GSU and Special Branch are always employed in all institutions of higher learning to ensure that youths are monitored for obedience and every word they utter is dissected! This is what I am talking about:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QVQ2qzpjfVo
Why would the President of Kenya go after a college student with such a vindictiveness?