‘Our Victory Has Been Postponed, Will Of People On Trial,’ Babu Owino Says After Court Nullifies His Election

Feisty politician and former student leader Paul Ongili alias Babu Owino has said his victory has just been postponed by Court’ decision to nullify his election as Embakasi East MP.

Through a Tweet, Babu Owino said “this is no longer about me but will of people on trial. We will emerge stronger an more focused than before,” he wrote.

Babu further ccused Predeint Uhuru Kenyatta and his Deuty William Ruto for having a had a hand in the court verdict nullifying his elections.

“The whole nation knows that this is a war between the president and the deputy president versus Babu. It is sad that the government is controlling the Judiciary,” he said.

“No one can destroy me. If either Uhuru or Ruto decides to vie against me in Embakasi East I will beat them seriously.”

“The judge ordered a scrutiny but we will appeal the decision. Any weapon set against me shall not prosper,” Babu added.

Babu alleged that his dismissal was due to him opposing the government.

“… the government was not legitimately elected by the people of Kenya,” he added

The High Court this afternoon has nullified Owino’s win citing irregularities.Justice Joseph Sergon has ordered Babu to pay Sh5million.

The decision comes even after the recount showed Babu won the election with more than 5000 votes.

Babu has said he will move to the Court of appeal over the decision. The petitioner Francis Mureithi on his part oozed confidence that he will b facing the people of Embakasi in another bout.